BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on his radio show Monday that point guard Xavier Johnson would not play tonight against Iowa. Johnson has been out since Dec. 17, when he broke his foot against Kansas.
"Yes, there is," Woodson said when asked if Johnson still might play again this season. "I mean, he's been on the floor here recently. We're still waiting to get the final approval from the doctors and our training staff to make sure that he's ready to go.
"He won't play tomorrow (Tuesday vs. Iowa), and then we'll have a few days to continue to work with him. And then we'll see and gauge it on Sunday (against Michigan) to see where he is."
Johnson is in uniform and has gone through every facet of warmups with his teammates. This is the first time he has been in uniform for a game since his injury. During warmups, he threw down a one-handed dunk, which he had not done since the injury, at least in public. On the other hand, he barely got the dunk over the front rim, so it's possible his hops are not entirely back yet.
Woodson was also asked Monday about how Johnson's return might affect Indiana's chemistry. The Hoosiers have gotten comfortable with having Trey Galloway in the starting lineup and Tamar Bates as the first guard off the bench, though Bates has struggled in recent games and seen his minutes dip somewhat.
"Hell, I don't know," Woodson said when asked how many minutes Johnson might get in a return. "I'll figure it out. I mean, if he comes back Sunday, he won't be able to play long minutes. The whole thing with me is chemistry. You don't want to mess up chemistry.
"But all I can relate is how did Coach (Bob) Knight feel when I was out all those games (with a back injury during his senior year in 1979-80) and I came back. He gave me 40 minutes a game, and I wish I could give X 40 minutes, but I know that's not being real. So I just have to gauge it and see how it's going early in the game, and then make the adjustments from there."
Obviously, it would be ideal for Johnson, a notoriously streaky player, to have a few regular-season games to get himself back into the flow of Indiana's system before postseason play begins. With that in mind, tonight would be an excellent return date, if he's ready physically.