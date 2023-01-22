BLOOMINGTON – At halftime of Indiana's 82-69 win over Michigan State on Sunday, the Hoosiers put on a "baby race," pitting five babies against one another to see which could crawl across the court the fastest as the Assembly Hall crowd roared. The winner was Leilani Bates, 10-month-old daughter of Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates.
"The comeback win, and really it was because she was ready to get picked up," said Bates, who answered questions in the postgame press conference with Leilani on his lap. "I seen she was crying the whole time, but we'll take it, first competition ever. She's undefeated."
Tamar Bates’ daughter, Leilani, just won the baby race. Electric. #iubb pic.twitter.com/4HVdE25NJ3— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 22, 2023
The victory for Bates' daughter portended an excellent second half for the former five-star recruit, who scored nine points on 3-for-3 3-point shooting after halftime and finished with 17 points on 5 for 6 from long range to help the Hoosiers win their third Big Ten game in a row for the first time since February and March 2019.
Bates was one of two Hoosiers guards to score 17 points, joining Trey Galloway, who went 3 for 3 from long range and is now shooting better than 50% from deep this season (15 for 29) after making just 21% last year. The pair propelled an Indiana team which got little from five-star freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who battled through a mild leg injury suffered on a collision in the second half and scored just two points, and which was again without fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson, who missed his eighth straight game with a foot injury.
Bates and Galloway had been preparing for this kind of starring role since the summer. Coach Mike Woodson made sure of it.
"(Trey) and Tamar Bates had a lot of duties in terms of handling the ball when X was playing, so I had X and Jalen matched up against those two, and they had to bring the ball up the floor like point guards do," Woodson said of Indiana's summer workouts. "They had to be basketball players; that's kind of how I look at it."
The game was significant for both guards. For Galloway, it was the first time this season he spent a significant portion of the game running the point in crunch time without Hood-Schifino or Johnson playing next to him. With Indiana trying to protect a lead down the stretch of the second half, Galloway was Indiana's primary ball-handler against Michigan State's press. He was able to break the press and avoid turnovers (he did not commit any in the game), avoiding giving the Spartans fastbreak opportunities.
"It was really hard going against Jalen and Xavier in the fall," the junior from Culver Academies said. "They made me a lot better, being able to handle the ball and practice against each other and getting that experience in practice really helped out and it showed today."
As for Bates, he exploded in the scoring column after being held without a point in 44 minutes over the last two games. He had some very good games early in the season, including a 19-point effort in an easy win over Nebraska, but this was probably the most he has impacted a victory in Big Ten play. His shot selection was still questionable at times – though the 25-foot 3-pointer he hoisted up with 15 seconds on the shot clock and Indiana leading 64-55 with 6:23 left went in and ended up being one of the biggest shots of the game, it was likely not the best look the Hoosiers could've gotten on that possession – but when he's feeling it, he spaces the floor for Indiana better than anyone else in the team's backcourt.
Of course, though there will be plenty of deserved praise heaped on those guards, it is important not to take the performance of Indiana's brightest star for granted. Trayce Jackson-Davis had his second consecutive monster outing, following up his 35-point night against Illinois with 31 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. He went 10 of 20 from the field and, crucially, 11 of 13 at the foul line, part of a 21-for-24 effort from the charity stripe for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis accomplished all of that despite missing some shots in the paint in the early going as Indiana fell behind.
With Michigan State switching up its post coverages – sometimes playing him straight up, other times floating a second defender in his area when he caught the ball down low – Jackson-Davis made the right decision over and over again on whether to attack the rim or pass back out and was the key cog keeping Indiana's offensive machine humming all afternoon.
"It's pretty special," Galloway said of his elder teammate. "Just the improvement that he's made from last year, just taking the pressure and handling it so well. Our backs are against the wall early in the Big Ten season and he stayed composed. I know he was hurting and he's battling through that, and now he's finally kind of healthy [Jackson-Davis said he was at 85-90% strength as of Thursday; he has been dealing with a sore back]. It's showing.
"So I think just him sticking with it and just him being a willing passer, too. (Opponents) can't – they are not doubling as much. He's been able to create so many more options for himself or others. It's honestly just incredible just to watch him keep performing like this, and I'm glad he's on my team."
Jackson-Davis's numbers have an outsized impact on the box score because so many of his baskets are highlight-reel dunks or layups which get the Assembly Hall crowd on its feet and momentarily demoralize the opposition. He is the emotional center of this team and he is playing like the Big Ten Player of the Year he was expected to be before the season (he'll probably have to beat Purdue and Zach Edey twice to actually win the award at this point). Indiana is in the position it is – .500 in Big Ten play, NCAA Tournament hopes very much alive, conference title hopes still (barely) flickering – because Jackson-Davis has played through pain and elevated his game even from where it was earlier this season. He knows he has to be one of the best players in the country for Indiana to win games in the Big Ten with Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson ailing and he has raised his game to that level.
TJD just destroyed the rim. 🔨@TrayceJackson x @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/h7RS79KcKg— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 22, 2023
Jackson-Davis, Bates and Galloway combined for 79% of Indiana's points, but this game was about more than the three of them. For the third time in as many games against teams which fancy themselves physical and tough, the Hoosiers stood toe and toe and did not back down. After having their toughness questioned from inside and outside the program following listless performances against Rutgers, Kansas, Arizona, Northwestern, Penn State and Iowa in short order, the Hoosiers have shown their mettle during their current three-game winning streak, which is one of the more impressive stretches of basketball in the recent history of the program. There has been a scrappiness to them in the week which was absent for much of the early part of the season (their Nov. 30 win over preseason No. 1 North Carolina notwithstanding).
"We just looked at ourselves in the mirror and knew what we had to do, and it was play defense and play harder," Galloway said. "Now we are finally coming together and playing harder on the defensive end and it's leading to more offense since we are getting stops."
After losing six times in nine games and dropping three in a row in January (two of those losses by a combined three points and then a blowout against Penn State which was arguably the worst performance of the Woodson Era), this team, of which so much was expected before the season, could easily have packed it in. Instead, the Hoosiers have redoubled their efforts and they're now in a decent spot as the season crosses its midway point. Woodson and Jackson-Davis deserve significant credit for not letting the team fold.
"It says a lot," Woodson said of following three losses in a row with three straight wins. "They are not quitters. I've been a part of teams that just shut it down and say, 'I'm done.' But these guys, they are playing for something. The Big Ten title is still out there. Somebody's got to win it.
"They are still competitive and they have got to stay competitive and stay humble and practice hard and do all the things that's necessary before you get ready for a ballgame to play."
Now the question becomes: Which IU team is the real one? Each of Indiana's three wins in this current hot streak could come with an asterisk attached if one wished to take a glass half-empty approach: Wisconsin was without leading scorer Tyler Wahl because of injury, while Illinois and Michigan State were each ending a grueling stretch of many games in a short span and had a key player (Matthew Mayer for the Fighting Illini and Tyson Walker for the Spartans) significantly under the weather on top of it. Is Indiana taking advantage of some scheduling luck? Maybe, but of course the Hoosiers will make no apology for it. They have played without two of their starters for more than two weeks and Woodson attributed at least a portion of Indiana's poor play during its losing streak to growing pains as it tried to adjust to life without Thompson and Johnson.
It also took Woodson some time to figure out what his team needed from him with two of its veteran leaders not on the court. Now, the second-year coach believes, the Hoosiers are more confident with their new rotations and defensive assignments and it's showing on the court.
"When you lose two starters, it's a shellshock to everybody, and especially when now you've got to depend on (freshmen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn) who have never played at this level a long period of time," Woodson said. "And that's where we were.
"I'm not using it as an excuse. Mentally, we were smacked in the face. When we started to go into the tailspin, the only way to get out of a tailspin, I've always believed this as a coach, you've got to work your way out of it. So practice became even harder. And I became more demanding. I wanted more. We needed more, and we responded in the Wisconsin game and it's been a nice carryover to Illinois and now (Michigan State)."
Thompson returns
Indiana's resurgence has come just in time for Thompson to find his way back on the floor. The sixth-year senior captain played for the first time since Jan. 5 today, though he only managed four minutes and committed three fouls without attempting a shot. The good news is Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau have stepped up in his absence and he should be able to ease his way back into the rotation somewhat, a luxury it was unclear whether Indiana would have two weeks ago. He showed no ill effects today from the knee injury he suffered against Iowa, though it remains to be seen how the joint will respond Monday.
"Race, you're gonna be fine," Woodson said in the locker room after the game. "Welcome back."
