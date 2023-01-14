BLOOMINGTON – One of the reasons to be optimistic about Indiana prior to this season was the apparent depth of the Hoosiers' frontcourt. After years of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson carrying the load nearly by themselves, Indiana not only had those two back, but a five-star freshman in Malik Reneau, a fast-improving youngster in Logan Duncomb and a rising star in junior Jordan Geronimo.
In the same way, part of the reason the Hoosiers have not lived up to expectations this year is that frontcourt was not quite as much of a strength as it originally appeared. Thompson is hurt, missing the last 2 1/2 games with a knee injury; Duncomb has had trouble with illness, which has left him only able to play short stretches, and he's still green, Reneau is promising, but has struggled against the Big Ten's bevy of excellent big men; and Geronimo, one of the heroes of Indiana's late-season surge to the NCAA Tournament last season, appeared to be much the same player as he'd been in the past: tantalizing, athletic, energetic and ultimately not particularly productive.
That last piece appears to be changing, however. Since Thompson was injured against Iowa, the 6-foot-6 Geronimo has stepped into the starting lineup for the first time in his career. He got off to a rough start with no points and three fouls in 10 minutes against Northwestern last week, but showed promise with six points and six rebounds against Penn State – a performance somewhat overlooked because it did nothing to stop an 85-66 IU loss – and enjoyed a legitimate breakout game against No. 18 Wisconsin today, pouring in 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting, grabbing 11 rebounds, eight in the second half, and playing stellar perimeter defense to help the Hoosiers post one of the more surprising results of the Big Ten season to date, a 63-45 smothering of the Badgers at Assembly Hall this afternoon.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has been pushing Geronimo in recent weeks and he seemed gratified to see the Newark, New Jersey, native respond.
"He looked comfortable," Woodson said. "As a coach, when I'm challenging players, sometimes it makes them a little uneasy and I get that. But at the end of the day, they have to understand that I'm in their corner and I need them to perform at a high level. It ain't personal, but it's coaching; what I call it. I thought he was more relaxed tonight and he did a lot of positive things on both ends of the floor. I just hope he can just grow from this game and continue to play that well."
One of the biggest changes for Geronimo seems to be the increased leash which comes with being a starter. He did not play a perfect game today – he forced some shots in traffic, including one on a fastbreak which happened to go in, but which left Woodson shaking his head on the sideline – but he was not worried about getting taken out of the game for a couple of mistakes, as he would have been when he was getting 10-12 minutes per game off the bench.
"Going through those games, just where I didn't produce as much has made me realize I have to put more into preparation, watching more film with the coaches and being more focused on what's happening on the court," Geronimo said.
"Also just being able to play more free without worrying about the extras. So when I just have that in mind and keep that in mind throughout the game, just playing hard and not worrying about all the other intangibles, I was able to play like myself."
If Geronimo can keep playing like this – crashing the boards with abandon, making himself available for interior passes from Jackson-Davis and, crucially, defending four positions – the Hoosiers will not miss Thompson quite as much and might be able to rebuild some of that frontcourt advantage which seemed likely to propel them before the season began. It didn't hurt Duncomb got into the game for a few minutes today, making a positive contribution despite committing a turnover on his lone post touch. He was able to bang with Wisconsin big man Steven Crowl, grabbed an offensive rebound, added a steal and gave Jackson-Davis a crucial respite in the first half.
It's likely not a coincidence that Jackson-Davis, who has become used to playing 38-40 minutes in recent weeks, appeared much fresher in the second half because Duncomb and Reneau were able to hold their own down low when he was on the bench catching his breath. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball scored 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting after halftime, playing a crucial role in Indiana turning a 21-20 halftime lead into a rout. The senior forward scored from every conceivable angle against Crowl, who had no chance to stop him from getting to the rim. Injured Wisconsin big man Tyler Wahl might have had better luck, but he missed his third straight game with an ankle injury.
Jackson-Davis had previously been 0-5 against Wisconsin. The Hoosiers had not beaten the Badgers since a double-overtime triumph during their excellent finishing kick in February 2019.
"He was as impressive today as anyone I've seen this season," Villanova-coach-turned-broadcaster Jay Wright said of Jackson-Davis.
But despite the excellent performances of Geronimo and Jackson-Davis, Indiana likely would not have won this game without freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who piled up 12 points in the second half, 16 for the game, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists.
In the game's biggest moment, when Wisconsin cut the lead to 10 with 7:44 left and appeared to have momentum, the five-star recruit responded with a pair of tough fadeaway jumpers from 17 feet (plus a lob to Jackson-Davis for a basket) to help extend the lead again. The Badgers tried to shut down the paint with double-teams on Jackson-Davis and run the Hoosiers off the 3-point line into the inefficient range of long 2-point jumpers and it worked for most of the game, but those jumpers are becoming something of a specialty for Hood-Schifino. They're not good shots, exactly, but they're not bad ones when he's taking them. He can make them at a decent percentage and there are times when Indiana's offense is sputtering and his ability to create a shot for himself in that range is what gets his team going again.
The Hoosiers have not lived up to expectations this season, but Hood-Schifino certainly has and he seems to be embracing his role as the Hoosiers' No. 2 scorer and top distributor.
"He's a little ahead of the game in terms of he's not your typical freshman," Woodson said. "He plays like he's been in college a few years. That's a sign of the fact that he's gifted and he's been blessed with the talent and he works. He puts himself in that position to be good.
"So I'm not surprised. I saw it his last year at Montverde (Academy) when he played, he was the same way, just steady. It's been a nice carryover coming to Indiana, wearing that uniform for us."
Essentially, Indiana can be in a game if Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis turn in their average performances and a third player steps up, as well. The Hoosiers hadn't gotten that extra performance in recent games (Thompson and Johnson were the two likeliest candidates to provide it), but Geronimo was that guy today and Indiana grabbed a win which might have saved the season from going off a cliff.
By no means does this victory indicate the Hoosiers are fixed for good. They have a significant athleticism edge against the Badgers and used that to pressure Wisconsin on the perimeter all night, stopping the visitors from getting into their sets cleanly and closing off driving lanes to the rim. That won't be possible against some other Big Ten teams and Wisconsin helped the Hoosiers significantly by missing a series of open 3s early in the second half, which won't always happen, either. Indiana will have to bring the same defensive intensity every night going forward to climb back into the NCAA Tournament picture. This was, however, an indication the Hoosiers are still capable of putting the clamps on an opponent, as they often did last year, and that they have not given up the fight despite losing six times in nine games and suffering five straight defeats against major-conference competition. All is not yet lost, as it seemed it might be after the debacle against Penn State.
Essegian returns to Indiana with double-double
Central Noble product Connor Essegian led the Badgers with 14 points and added a career-high 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double (he had never had more than six rebounds previously with Wisconsin). The 10th-leading scorer in the history of Indiana high school basketball shot just 4 for 13, but he made three of his team's five 3-pointers and was the lone Badger who was effective scoring the ball in the second half.
"I'm very happy with how he's coming along," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "He's shown me nothing to make me think he shouldn't be playing a lot of minutes. He's diving on the floor. He's gotten the attention of defenses, there's no doubt, with the way he moves without the ball, the way he creates stuff for others by his movement. Eleven rebounds? That's effort for a kid who hasn't been in the weight room enough yet and will be. He's really taken advantage of his opportunities and it's up to me to make sure those opportunities don't decrease."
The poor shooting performance and the blowout loss was not the way Essegian pictured his return to his home state, but he enjoyed the experience anyway, he said.
"It's good to be back," Essegian said. "It was good to be back here in front of people, play in front of people you don't normally get to play in front of, but it wasn't necessarily the way I wanted it to happen."