BLOOMINGTON – Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was feeling under the weather Saturday night before the Hoosiers took on Ohio State at Assembly Hall. But with Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb already out for his team, there was little room for the five-star freshman to play the way he felt.
"Hey, you gotta play when you're sick," said Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson, who returned to the bench after missing Wednesday's win over Minnesota while battling COVID. "I told him before the game I had some of my best games when I've been sick. So, hell, I can't feel sorry for you, you gotta strap 'em up and go play. We need you. And he performed. He came out and played his butt off."
Hood-Schifino was too far under the weather to address the media after the game, but he was well enough to put together one of his best games this season, a 24-point explosion in which he went 6 for 7 from 3-point range in the first half, added three assists, two steals and a block, and led Indiana to a convincing 86-70 win over the Buckeyes in front of an announced capacity crowd of 17,222.
Hood-Schifino shook off a combined 3-for-17 shooting performance over his previous two games – he was 0 for 6 from the arc and scored eight points over those contests – to pour in 20 points in the first half, including Indiana's first 11 from the field. He got his night started with a pull-up 24-foot 3-pointer to break a 3:51 Hoosiers scoring drought and a 7-0 Ohio State run and hit another 3 on a pass from Trayce Jackson-Davis to put up IU (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) up for the first time. When he capped an 11-0 spurt with a pull-up 3 in transition to put the Hoosiers in front 13-9, it was clear it was going to be a special night.
His next two 3s knotted the score at 18 and 21, respectively, stymieing Ohio State momentum both times and the sixth of the half came as part of a 15-0 run to end the opening period, which was the pivotal stretch in the game.
Not bad for a player whom 247 Sports' scouting department described as "not known as a long distance shooter" in the high school evaluation which still saw him ranked the 23rd-best player in the 2022 recruiting class.
Jalen Hood-Schifino has six threes in the first HALF! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cV7RhBDvPR— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 29, 2023
"Here's a freshman that has played very, very well for our ballclub this season," Woodson said of his precocious point guard. "He did get off to a hot start and we needed every bit of it because Ohio State got off to a great start and he was basically the only guy who was putting the ball in the hole."
In all, Hood-Schifino scored 17 of Indiana's first 21 points, keeping the Buckeyes from pulling away when Ohio State was playing excellent defense on Jackson-Davis and Co. in the paint and Indiana was scrambling a bit defensively. His performance early helped the Hoosiers make the run at the end of the first half decisive and gave them a chance to simply hold the Buckeyes at arm's length in the second half on the way to a fifth straight win, their longest in Big Ten play since February and March 2016.
Indiana's offense needs a secondary scorer to function when opponents swarm Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino has been that on a frequent basis for the Hoosiers this season.
"Fino, he's ready to go at any moment, at any time," said Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau, Hood-Schifino's high school teammate at Montverde Academy. "He prepares mentally, physically and it's two or three days before gametime and he's in the gym, getting up shots, after practice, before practice. He's really prepared when those games come to perform like he performed today."
Trayce finds a way
Ohio State's defense was very good against Jackson-Davis in the early going, forcing him into a turnover with pressure on one of the game's first possessions and getting the ball out his hands repeatedly by switching up defenses (some full double teams, some soft double teams and some one-on-one defense).
The reigning consensus national player of the week, who had averaged 30.3 points in his previous three games, had just two points in the first 14 minutes and could easily have gotten frustrated, especially as he missed a few shots at point-blank range around the rim and clanged a couple of free throws. It would have been easy for him to start pressing and forcing shots, but with Hood-Schifino raining 3s, he didn't have to and was able to let the game come to him. He continued to grab rebounds in traffic, played a huge role in Indiana's 15-0 run to end the half – four points, three rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in a 3:30 span – and finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists (a nod to his distributive ability as Ohio State collapsed on him down low) and two blocks in all. It was his 42nd career double-double, tying him with Kent Benson for fifth-most in Indiana history.
It wasn't the type of dominant performance the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball had posted in the previous three games, but he had 10 points in the second half to help keep the Hoosiers in front and the gravity he created in the post opened up opportunities for Hood-Schifino and the rest of the Hoosiers. They took advantage, which has not been the case for much of Jackson-Davis's IU career. He has a capable supporting cast now and is more than willing to let it take center stage when necessary.
The future makes an appearance
It is possible Indiana will enter next season without Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino, as both are potential NBA Draft picks (Jackson-Davis is almost certainly gone and Hood-Schifino will very likely test the waters to see where he might get selected if he departs Bloomington after one year).
So for as much as the Hoosiers' 16-point triumph was a vision of a team which might look radically different in a few months, it was also a glimpse of one possible future, with forwards Reneau and Kaleb Banks each playing their best games of the season with Geronimo ailing.
Reneau, another top 30 prospect in the 2022 class, equaled a career-high with 15 points, grabbed a career-high eight rebounds, dished a career-best three assists, added a steal and even knocked down a garbage-time 3-pointer from the left wing. He is still somewhat loose with the ball when he has it in the post, but he is a good passer for a big man, is tough under the boards (Indiana can really use that, especially with Race Thompson still finding his way back to full health) and Saturday cleaned up a couple of Jackson-Davis misses for easy baskets, taking advantage of all the attention paid to his elder teammate. Woodson said earlier in the year he loved Reneau's ability and attitude, he just needed him to learn how hard he has to play all the time. That lesson seems to be coming across and Reneau has been a revelation in his fights for loose balls recently.
"We've got to work with him some more in terms of his low-post moves and stuff because he's got some great footwork, and he's got a nice touch around the rim," Woodson said. "I thought (Saturday) he was kind of burying himself too low. He wasn't taking the guy high enough, and then when he would turn into his shot, he had nowhere to go. That's something that's fixable.
"He did have a lot of cleanup though, where Trayce missed some bunnies and he was able to tap them back in. Malik has got a big body, and I'm on him a lot about using his body because he is talented enough to do that."
As for Banks, a less-heralded freshman than Hood-Schifino or Reneau, the game was his first real opportunity against high-level competition outside of mop-up duty. He took advantage, scoring five points, grabbing a career-high seven rebounds and adding an assist in 12 minutes. That's significant production for a player who hadn't scored since Dec. 20 against Elon and had only played seven minutes between then and Saturday.
There seems to be the potential for Banks to follow a Jordan Geronimo-type path with Indiana, garnering more and more minutes as an energizer bunny on the glass over his first few seasons before breaking into a more central role as a veteran. He probably won't play a huge role in Indiana's rotation down the stretch of this season – unless the left leg injury which kept Geronimo out Saturday and had him in a boot on the bench is a longer-term issue – but his potential shone through for a night and he seems to be on a good trajectory.
"He's been patient with me," Woodson said. "He's been very in tune to what we're doing in practice, in shootaround, walk-throughs. I thought it was time to give him an opportunity, and I thought he came out and played well for us. He shined tonight. ... Sometimes when players haven't played, they can easily go the other way, and he didn't.
"I feel good about putting him in the game. I don't know if my staff did, but I call the shots when it comes to that, but I played him, and he responded. I'm going to go in (the locker room) and pat him on the butt again because I thought he played his butt off."
Indiana can shoot?
Consternation about Indiana's lack of outside shooting has been a constant within the program since former coach Tom Crean departed following the 2016-17 season and rightfully so. In the five seasons prior to this one since Crean left, the Hoosiers had been outside the top 200 in 3-point shooting every year. It was a near certainty every press conference following a tough loss during the Archie Miller Era would include some variation of the thought, "We got good looks, we just didn't make enough shots."
That continued through Woodson's first year, but it has come to a screeching halt this season. Suddenly, the Hoosiers are shooting not just passably but very well from the outside. They entered the night 35th nationally in 3-point percentage at 37.7% (albeit on the 27th-fewest attempts in the country) and then knocked in 10 3s on 20 attempts against Ohio State. And it wasn't only Hood-Schifino – Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway each made a 3-pointer in a particularly big moment.
Indiana certainly isn't the best 3-point shooting team in the country, but it is striking to the degree in which the issue has been put to bed this season, especially after IU tried and failed to bring in a sharpshooter from the transfer portal in the offseason and last year's top shooter, Parker Stewart, transferred out. Kopp especially has taken a significant step forward, going from 36% last year to nearly 45% this year.
"Putting in the time," Woodson said of how the turnaround has happened. "That started this summer. Guys knew that they had to improve from the 3-point line because we weren't very good last season, and everybody has put the time in, and you feel good now when the shot goes up that it's going in."
The streak is alive
For the first time in nearly six years, Indiana has won five in a row in Big Ten play. That previous five-game run came at the end of the regular season and it lifted IU to its second Big Ten title in four years. The Hoosiers have not finished above .500 in conference play since.
Though Indiana has leaped into a tie for fourth in league play at 6-4 and is only a half-game out of second, the Hoosiers are still very long shots to win the league, with No. 1 Purdue three games clear of its in-state rival. That matters less right now, however, than the plain fact Indiana has played its best basketball in more than half a decade over the last three weeks. There were small glimpses of solid play during the Miller Era – though they usually gave way to frustration quickly – and the run in the Big Ten Tournament last year was a galvanizing moment for the program, but for sheer, sustained success against high-quality competition, this is as good as Indiana has been since the heights of the Crean Era. The Hoosiers, down one and sometimes two starters, have not only won five in a row, but have won four of those by at least 13 points.
Crucially, this Hoosiers team is something Indiana has not been for quite some time and was not early this season: fun. Indiana gets up and down the court, moves the ball around on the perimeter, has athleticism all over the floor and a player in Jackson-Davis who makes highlight-reel plays seem routine. Now add in a renewed defensive effort which has seen the Hoosiers hold five straight opponents to 44% shooting or worse and this is an entertaining, fan-friendly brand of basketball. A season which looked to be on the verge of disintegrating barely three weeks ago now holds promise again.
Consider: Purdue visits Assembly Hall next Saturday.