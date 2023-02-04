BLOOMINGTON – As the final seconds of Indiana's 79-74 win over No. 1 Purdue ticked away Saturday afternoon, Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway turned toward the stands to encourage the fans to get louder. But when he saw they were preparing to storm the court, he held his hands up, as if to say, 'Stay in your seats.'"
Too late.
For the second time in two years, the floor at Assembly Hall was covered with a sea of crimson-clad fans as soon as the final horn blew on a Hoosiers win over the Boilermakers. This time the storming of the court came after No. 21 IU had defeated the top-ranked team in the land for the first time in more than a decade.
When the Hoosiers beat the Boilermakers in January 2022, snapping a nine-game losing streak to their in-state rival, the players participated in what felt like a cathartic celebration on the court, reveling in the midst of the mass of humanity. Point guard Rob Phinisee, who hit the game-winning shot in the 68-65 win, was briefly hoisted on to the crowd's collective shoulders and coach Mike Woodson roared at the assembled faithful.
This time, the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) departed the court and let the crowd have its moment without them. Unlike the win a season earlier, this one was no surprise. It was business as usual for a team which believes it is on the level of the nation's best teams, a group which includes the Boilermakers.
"You saw two great teams going at it," Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of the victory. "They’re a great team, they run their system very, very well. … But honestly we just played hard and we played together and we really fed off the crowd. A lot of the second half didn’t go our way, but we fought through and found a way to win.”
Though the Hoosiers did not take part in the postgame court-storming, they made sure to praise the energy of the announced crowd of 17,222 which packed Assembly Hall and made the arena arguably arguably as raucous as it had been since Indiana beat No. 1 Michigan on Feb. 2, 2013.
“We got the best fans in college basketball, no doubt in my mind," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "Hell, I’ve seen it for 40-some years of my life. Since I came here (as a player) in 1976, the fanbase here as not wavered one bit and they were fantastic tonight.”
Jackson-Davis, who poured in 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots, called the it "the most electric crowd I've been a part of since I've been here."
Even the Boilermakers admitted the Assembly Hall rooters played a role in Indiana's win. Purdue center Zach Edey, who had 33 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, said the "environment kind of shocked some of us" in the first half, when the Hoosiers built a lead which reached as many as 16.
Purdue coach Matt Painter explained the effective symbiosis between the energy of the crowd and Indiana's aggressive, pressure defense on the perimeter, which forced the Boilermakers into 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
“It’s the combination of their approach and also the environment that sometimes guys get emotionally drunk and lose it," Painter said, though he insisted his team should have handled the pressure better. "You have to give them credit. They do a good job of pressuring and it’s hard."
The crowd helped Indiana build a lead, but the Boilermakers quieted it with their second-half comeback, which saw them cut a 50-35 halftime deficit to 71-70 with 2:02 to play. At that point, Indiana had to provide its own energy and it did so, with Hoosiers forward Race Thompson drawing a foul, making two free throws, then stealing a Braden Smith pass on the other end.
When Jalen Hood-Schifino knifed down the lane and scooped in a basket off the window to make it a five-point lead again, the roar returned, but not before Indiana had proved its mettle in the biggest moment of its season so far.
It was the type of win which has been so difficult to come by for the Hoosiers, who have lost 10 games by five points or fewer or in overtime since the start of last season. Now, they've won two such games in the last two weeks, including one with the eyes of the college basketball world upon them.
“It’s just the toughness factor," Jackson-Davis said of his team's ability to halt Purdue's charge. "I feel like teams in the past I’ve been on weren’t that tough, honestly. We’ve played with a chip on our shoulder since we got punked by Rutgers [a 63-48 loss in December] and we’ve found our niche. That’s what we’re doing and that’s how we have to play the rest of the year.”
Hood-Schifino bounces back
Indiana's five-star freshman point guard suffered through his worst game of the season against Maryland on Tuesday, going 1 for 14 from the field. That came after he had poured in 24 points on 6-for-9 3-point shooting in a win over Ohio State last weekend. His performance against Purdue was much closer to the latter, as he scored 16 points on 8-for-15 shooting (just one 3-point attempt this time), dished four assists, notched two steals and committed only one turnover.
Of his 16 points, 12 came in the second half, including six in the final 4:34 to help his team maintain its narrow lead. The vast majority of his points came on mid-range jumpers and Painter insisted he felt like Hood-Schifino went 13 for 15 from the field.
“He lives for these big moments," Jackson-Davis said of his younger teammate. "In the first half, I was carrying the load a little bit and in the second half he was carrying the load and that’s something we can do, we have a lot of pieces on our team that are interchangeable that can do big things. … He’s a great player and I love it when he gets to that middy because it’s really unguardable.”
Before the biggest possession of the game, with Indiana leading 73-70 and less than a minute left, Woodson called timeout. Hood-Schifino had his Jimmy Chitwood moment at that point.
“When we called timeout, I told coach, ‘I’m going to get this last bucket,'" Hood-Schifino said.
That's exactly what happened, as the Montverde Academy product blazed past Ethan Morton, a terrific on-ball defender, sliced into the lane, took contact from Edey and finished while sprawling to the floor, all but cinching the game for the Hoosiers.
What a finish from Hood-Schifino: pic.twitter.com/lmrgt4nnLK— Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) February 4, 2023
Hood-Schifino might well be gone for the NBA after this season, so Hoosiers fans should cherish these moments, when he displays flashes of his enormous potential.
Dueling All-Americans
The game was billed at least in part as a matchup of two of the best players in the country in Edey and Jackson-Davis and that clash lived up to the hype, with Jackson-Davis dominating the first half to the tune of 18 points and Edey racking up 18 after halftime to help the Boilermakers get back in it. Edey got in a little bit of foul trouble with some difficult charge calls – drawn by Jackson-Davis, yet another contribution from Indiana's star – but he hung around to turn aside his counterpart's attempt at a monster dunk with 1:36 left and Indiana up by one, though Thompson was there to clean up the miss and draw a foul on his way up.
Anyone looking for a knockout blow in the Big Ten Player of the Year race probably left this game unsatisfied in the end as all that really happened was Jackson-Davis proved he deserves to be in the conversation, though Edey was the (slightly) more dominant force. Indiana's return trip to Mackey could decide the award.
“Trayce is fabulous, just a great person and a great player," Painter said. "Tonight he was physical. When he made moves and he did stuff, our guys were bouncing off of him, I mean, it was impressive. … He’s got a bright future. There’s some really, really intelligent NBA people out there who understand that. You can look at those mock drafts or whatever [Jackson-Davis is considered only a second-round pick in the draft at best], but he’s going to spend a long time in the NBA.”
Supporting cast wins it for IU
With Edey and Jackson-Davis playing one another to a relative draw, it was up to the respective stars' supporting casts to decide the game. Hood-Schifino played the biggest role next to Jackson-Davis for the Hoosiers, but he had plenty of help from wings Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp, who applied significant pressure in perimeter defense all night and never let Purdue's freshmen backcourt mates, Smith and Homestead product Fletcher Loyer, get comfortable. Their pressure made it hard for Edey's teammates to find him in the post – an area in which the Boilermakers usually excel – and Loyer and Smith played like freshmen on the road for really the first time all season, going a combined 5 for 20 from the field and committing three turnovers, though Smith had six assists.
“Edey and Trayce are two of the top players in the country and I thought they showed that tonight, but I thought our supporting cast played a little bit better than theirs," Woodson said. "Tonight was just our night.”
Part of the reason for that was Indiana's intense defensive pressure, which harassed the Boilermakers all game. The Hoosiers have been hit-or-miss with their pressure this season, but for the two biggest home games this year – North Carolina and Purdue – they have put the clamps on early and only rarely let their opponents breathe. This is what Woodson envisioned when he took over prior to last season: A team which plays incredibly hard on defense and gets downhill, moves the ball and knocks down 3s on offense. Indiana was a long way from that type of program when Woodson took over, but he has re-tooled the roster to fit his style in a season and a half on the job. Now, the Hoosiers just have to do consistently what they did tonight.
The Big Picture
This win was important for Indiana for more than bragging rights in its in-state rivalry with the Boilermakers. A loss today, on the heels of the loss to Maryland on Tuesday, would have sapped a significant amount of the momentum the Hoosiers had built during their five-game winning streak in January. It would also have created an almost must-win game against Rutgers, a team which has had the Hoosiers' number for years, at Assembly Hall on Tuesday.
Instead, Indiana has won six of its last seven, it is tied for third in the Big Ten standings with Iowa and Illinois and it can move into second with a win over the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday. A season which looked lost less than a month ago has been found, with the Hoosiers playing their most consistently excellent basketball since their 2015-16 run to the Big Ten title. Again, Woodson and Jackson-Davis deserve credit for keeping this team from coming apart when they lost six of nine and saw Thompson and Xavier Johnson lost to injury. The second-year coach and his senior superstar pulled Indiana back from the brink and the ceiling for this team continues to grow.
“Trayce and Race, X and Miller, this is their last go-round. There’s no time to quit, man," Woodson said. "They’ve got something to prove. The Big Ten championship is still out there. Someone’s gotta win it. We just gotta keep hammering and scraping and scratching and see where it leads us.”
Indiana sits 3 1/2 games out of the Big Ten lead after tonight's victory, so winning the title remains an extreme longshot and the Hoosiers will need some help from the Boilermakers. Purdue still leads the league by 2 1/2 games over the Scarlet Knights, but for the first time since losing to Rutgers in early January, the Boilers provided some hope to the teams chasing them in the standings.
The first half, in which Purdue looked rattled and Indiana piled up 50 points on 62% shooting with the help of a series of careless Boilermaker turnovers, was the type of stretch the Boilers have not endured almost all season. They've always been cool, calm and collected on the road (they were 11-0 away from Mackey Arena entering tonight), but it took them a full 20 minutes to get settled in this game.
It wasn't a complete collapse – Purdue found its way after halftime for the most part and still shot 51% for the game – but the Boilermakers missed an opportunity here to essentially sew up the Big Ten title. They went 10 for 17 at the foul line in addition to their sloppiness with the ball, shot just 6 for 18 from long range and their freshman played like freshmen at times. It was encouraging to see the team steady itself and make a run in the second half, but a first half like the one today will lead to a quick exit in March.
“I like how we handled adversity at the end of the day," Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said. "We came back and responded in the second half and we’ll respond to this loss, as well, going into these next few games. We’ll be ready for them when they come to Mackey.”