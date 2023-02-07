BLOOMINGTON – On Jan. 12, Indiana had lost six of its last nine games, three in a row and was coming off an embarrassing 19-point defeat at Penn State in which the Hoosiers were never competitive. That loss pushed IU down to 13th place in the Big Ten standings.
Since that debacle against the Nittany Lions, however, Indiana has won seven of eight games. That would be impressive enough in Big Ten play, but the accomplishment is even more notable when one considers the teams the Hoosiers have beaten in this stretch.
IU first stopped its three-game losing streak with a 63-45 throttling of Wisconsin, which had beaten Indiana five consecutive times, often in excruciating fashion. Then came the win over rival and No. 1 Purdue, the Hoosiers' first victory over a No. 1 team in more than a decade. Tonight, it was a 66-60 victory over No. 24 Rutgers, a team which had beaten Indiana in six straight meetings and in December had, "punked" the Cream and Crimson, to use Trayce Jackson-Davis's phrase, out-rebounding the Hoosiers 47-33 in a 63-48 triumph and making coach Mike Woodson question his team's toughness.
There were no such questions after tonight's Hoosiers victory. Tonight, they stood toe to toe with one of the toughest teams in the Big Ten and refused to back down. After scoring just 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting in the teams' first meeting this season, Jackson-Davis poured in 20 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished six assists tonight as Indiana tied the Scarlet Knights for second place in the league standings, three games back of Purdue. Only the Hoosiers have a game with the Boilermakers down the stretch of the regular season, meaning that Indiana, left for dead by many – including this reporter – after a 1-4 start in conference play, is now the best bet to stop the Boilermakers from winning their record 25th Big Ten title.
Woodson admitted his team "started looking (over its) shoulder a little bit" when the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) cut a 10-point second-half deficit to three with 3:29 left, but the Hoosiers, and Jackson-Davis specifically, made enough plays down the stretch to improve to 13-1 at Assembly Hall this season.
"We had not beaten this team in some years, and they kind of have had our number over the years," Woodson said. "But again, our team, I'm proud of this team, man, because there's no quitting. They grind. They try to do whatever it takes to win and tonight we did that."
The victory highlighted the difference between Woodson's second Indiana team and his first. Last year, the Hoosiers faced a similar situation: a home game coming off an emotional win over Purdue. That day, Indiana came out completely flat and lost to a middling Michigan team 80-62, blunting some of the momentum from the win over the Boilermakers. There was no such issue tonight. Indiana (17-7, 8-5) had energy from the opening tip and maintained it throughout the game, with the exception of a slight lull late in the second half. That's significant progress for Woodson's program, a key milestone in getting over the proverbial hump the coach has talked about since he was hired.
"I think it's at its all-time high," Woodson said when asked about his team's emotional maturity. "We've done some things in this last eight games where they just believe now, and that's a big part of winning. When we lost those three in a row we were all searching. Me being the head of the snake as the coach, I'm searching and I knew what the hell was going on, what we weren't doing, and now we're back doing those things. That's what makes winning fun."
One of those things is getting the ball in Jackson-Davis's hands as often as possible. The Indiana big man is playing the best basketball of his career and continued his roll tonight with his 44th double-double, becoming the first Hoosier to surpass both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. His performance tonight pushed him into second place in Ken Pomeroy's national player of the year rankings, trailing only Purdue center Zach Edey. With one win over the Boilermakers and Edey already on his ledger, Jackson-Davis will make voters' choice very difficult if he can lead the Hoosiers to a victory in Mackey Arena on Feb. 25.
For now, he can revel in being the sixth-leading scorer in program history and moving within 57 points of tying Woodson for fifth. Or, at least, his teammates can.
"It's just dominance, really," Indiana's Miller Kopp said of Jackson-Davis's accomplishments. "It's just consistency. At the end of the day, you not only have to be a really, really good player but you have to be consistent.
I remember playing against him my (sophomore) year (at Northwestern) to now, it's like, the dude has been doing it since then, since he was a freshman, been that dominant.
"So it's one thing to be a good player, a really good player in college, but to be able to do it year after year after year shows a lot."
For his part, Jackson-Davis hasn't given much thought to the numbers he's piling up. Sure, he's averaging 24.6 points and 14.2 rebounds over his last seven games. Sure, he's building a statistical résumé to match basically anyone in program history. Sure, he's one deep run in the NCAA Tournament away from landing on the Mt. Rushmore of Indiana basketball. He's not focused on any of that.
"Do I know about the numbers? Yeah, I do," Jackson-Davis said. "I don't really pay that much attention to it right now. We've got a lot of season left and a lot more to be focused on than just me individually. We are trying to win. I'm just doing my best to help my teammates win basketball games, but when my career is over, then I'll reflect and think about all that stuff.
"Just me from my freshman year, it's been a long ride. ... It's really been a blessing to play here and I wouldn't trade it for the world."
Jackson-Davis had plenty of help tonight from Kopp, who poured in 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, went 4 for 6 from 3-point range and played bulldog defense on the perimeter all night. He averaged 19.5 points and shot 60% from beyond the arc in two games against the Scarlet Knights this year.
Kopp is now shooting close to 46% from long distance this season, up nearly 10% from his up-and-down showing last season. Performances like tonight's are why Woodson brought him in as a transfer from Northwestern prior to last year. When opposing teams are collapsing on Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kopp can make them regret it and both of those players have the court vision to find him.
"He was getting good looks and he knocked them in and made them pay for it," Woodson said of Kopp's big night against Rutgers. "Most teams that we play don't give him very many good looks like that.
"That's basketball. I wouldn't leave him either. When he gets looks, pretty much this year he's knocked them down."
In recent weeks, teams have stuck close to Kopp, often leaving Jackson-Davis with more room to operate inside. Tonight, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell apparently resolved to make Kopp beat his team instead and the fifth-year senior gladly did so, finding openings in the Scarlet Knights' defense all night.
"Trayce Jackson-Davis is the problem," Pikiell said. "You have to double-team him and then the ball gets moved out and (Kopp) is the recipient of good passing. … He’s a really good shooter and a really good player and you have to pick your poison sometimes when you play a post guy like that.”
Indiana's first-half performance, in which it shot 61% from the field against a defense which came in No. 2 in the country in KenPom's efficiency rankings, was a demonstration of just how well its pieces fit together around Jackson-Davis. The ball moved, Jackson-Davis crashed the glass, pressure defense created turnovers and fastbreak opportunities. It was all cohesive.
The second half was a different story. The Hoosiers shot just 32% after halftime and nearly basket came because someone, usually Jackson-Davis, made a one-on-one play. The ball stopped moving and more than once Indiana threw it to no one. Rutgers took advantage, drawing within 59-56 before Jackson-Davis (who else?) pulled a Race Thompson air ball away from a crowd of Rutgers defenders and put it in the hoop to halt the comeback.
"We became very lethargic, man, and against good teams that really defend, you can't do that because it's a struggle to score the basketball," Woodson said. "I thought we free-flowed the first half but the second – we looked tired tonight, and I'm not using that as an excuse. We just didn't have any pop coming down the stretch, and I've got to get us over the hump what I see that happen. We've got to figure out something. I've got to help them do that."
The biggest remaining flaw for this Indiana team is its reliance on Jackson-Davis. As spectacular as the senior forward is, there will likely come a time at some point in the postseason when he has an off game. On that day, the Hoosiers are going to need someone else to step up. They've had some big individual performances from other players this year, but no one besides the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has been consistently excellent. Getting Xavier Johnson back (whenever that happens) should help, but for now the Hoosiers are asking a lot of their star.
Of course, it's hard to worry too much when he keeps delivering.