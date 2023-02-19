BLOOMINGTON – Indiana guard Grace Berger constantly reminded her team all season, even as the Hoosiers set a program record for wins and climbed to the highest ranking in program history, that it had not accomplished anything yet.
As of Sunday, that's no longer true. Now, the Hoosiers are Big Ten champions for the first time since 1983. Now, the first net has been cut. Indiana does not expect it to be the last, with Big Ten Tournament and national championships still unchecked on its list of goals.
Hoosiers coach Teri Moren took a moment to remind Berger of this first accomplishment after her fifth-year senior guard exited the game for the final time near the conclusion of No. 2 Indiana's 83-60 triumph over Purdue in front of a sellout crowd at Assembly Hall.
"I told her, 'We haven't completed the task yet, but we've secured a championship,'" Moren said.
Minutes after that conversation, Berger was donning an official Big Ten champion hat and shirt and moving into line for her turn to snip a piece of the net from the rim.
"Obviously the job's not done," said Berger, who played in her final regular-season game at Assembly Hall and was feted before, during and after the game as part of the Senior Day festivities. "But to go out cutting down the nets, something I've been working for since my freshman year, you couldn't ask for a better ending."
The Hoosiers (26-1, 16-1 Big Ten) clinched a share of the title with their ninth straight win over the Boilermakers and will win the championship outright if No. 7 Iowa (14-2 in league play) loses at Maryland on Tuesday or if IU can beat the Hawkeyes next Sunday in Iowa City.
The victory over Purdue was Indiana's 14th in a row and capped a 16-0 home slate. The announced capacity crowd of 17,222 was the largest to watch a women's basketball game at Assembly Hall.
Berger scored 14 points and dished 10 assists, Mackenzie Holmes went 10 for 11 from the field for 20 points and added seven rebounds, Sydney Parrish scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and IU put all five starters in double figures.
Lasha Petree led Purdue (17-8, 8-7) with 23 points, 17 of them in the first half, and went 5 for 9 from 3-point range.
Petree's flurry of 11 points in a 3:21 stretch spanning the end of the first quarter kept Purdue in the game at that point and the Boilermakers closed to within 37-34 at halftime with a 7-0 run to end the second quarter. The Boilers held Indiana scoreless for the final 3:18 of the half by deploying a box-and-one defense designed to stop Holmes.
But the third quarter belonged to the Hoosiers. Indiana went in front 48-39 when Grace Berger dropped a pocket pass to Holmes, who spun to the rim for a finger roll, and the lead ballooned to 13 on a Chloe Moore-McNeil jumper.
The signature spin. 🔄 😏@kenzieholmes_ | #IUWBB pic.twitter.com/ptoQhqfmin— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 19, 2023
Petree drove to the hoop for a layup and knocked in a 3-pointer to make it 52-44, but Indiana answered by running nearly-identical plays on back-to-back possessions to get open 3s from the top of the key for Moore-McNeil. The junior guard made them both and Parrish added two points to the second as she was fouled setting a screen while Moore-McNeil fired away. The free throws put IU ahead 60-44.
HER.@ChloeMoore35 | #IUWBB pic.twitter.com/PcmYyfYkrG— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 19, 2023
The Hoosiers won the third quarter 27-12, two weeks after putting away a 69-46 win in West Lafayette with a 19-2 third period.
"The biggest thing we did (at halftime) was challenge them," Moren said. "It was a tale of two different halves, I thought, defensively. We were not as good as we needed to be (in the first half). So it was not any scheming, not any adjustments like that, just more of a challenge. Like, 'Where's the defensive team we're used to seeing?' ... I thought we got to see that in the second half."
Indiana shot 59% in the second half while Purdue made 35%.
By the middle of the fourth quarter, it was obvious the Hoosiers would be hoisting the Big Ten trophy that afternoon. Obvious to everyone except Berger.
"I was just so focused on the game during it, I didn't even realize when I came out that we had just won the championship," said Berger, who was announced during starting lineup introductions as "one of the best to ever do it." "I think it was Mackenzie that told me. But it was just really special once I got over there and got to celebrate."
The postgame scene
The combination of the Senior Day pomp and circumstance and the Big Ten title celebration made the postgame experience Sunday a joyous and chaotic one. The Hoosiers first took turns cutting down a piece of the net to celebrate their championship. Players like Berger, Holmes and Parrish took time to wave their nylon trophy at the crowd, about a third of which stayed for the postgame coronation, before stepping down from the ladder.
For Parrish, the 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball out of Hamilton Southeastern who played two seasons at Oregon before transferring to join the Hoosiers for this season, that moment was a time to reflect on how she came to be standing on the ladder.
"I clearly made the right decision, to come back home," Parrish said of what was going through her mind as she waved her piece of the net at the crowd. "I went two years and was never able to climb up on the ladder. ... I clearly made the right decision. It felt really special because I know this is home."
Part of something special 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/r3spFX6pKy— syd parrish (@sydney_parrish) February 19, 2023
Said Berger: "It was special for me because I've been part of multiple teams that have had a chance to do it but have just fallen short. To finally be able to win and be able to cut down the nets was super cool."
Moren weas