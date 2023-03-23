The best season in the history of Indiana women’s basketball came crashing to a halt Monday, when the No. 1-seeded Hoosiers lost to ninth-seeded Miami (Florida) 70-68 in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 at Assembly Hall.
It was a season full of milestones for the program, which captured its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 1983, earned its first top seed in the NCAA Tournament, rose to its best-ever ranking in the AP Poll at No. 2, and set a team record for wins with 28, against just four losses.
But the Hoosiers had higher aspirations – the program’s first trip to the Final Four chief among them – and failing to reach those goals left the team stunned and devastated after the loss to the Hurricanes on Destiny Harden’s game-winning floater with less than four seconds remaining.
Indiana coach Teri Moren, who became the program’s career wins leader this season, put a positive face on the campaign in the aftermath of the defeat.
“These guys have been so good. It’s at times frustrating because I think it’s human nature for us to always remember the last game,” Moren said. “There’s been so many great things that have happened with our program. I choose to focus on all the great things instead of those four hiccups that we have.
“We work hard, and winning is hard. Those kids are upset. They’re emotional right now. Their plans were to win a national championship, and we have no problems talking about that goal. ... I’m sad, but golly, when I look back, I’m very proud.”
But as Moren spoke, tears flowed freely in Indiana’s locker room and loud wails could be heard from an adjacent room. Much of the sadness was centered on the realization the players had taken the court with Hoosiers guard Grace Berger for the last time.
Berger, a fifth-year senior who earned honorable mention All-American honors for the third time this season and was first-team All-Big Ten for the fourth time, has exhausted her eligibility and concluded her career ninth in Hoosiers history in scoring and second in assists.
“My first years of college basketball, I was really lost and she was a big reason why I came here,” said Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish, the 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball from Fishers who transferred to IU last offseason after two seasons at Oregon. “She makes everyone around her better and she’s a big reason why a lot of girls want to come here and play basketball now.
“Grace makes this program run. Everything goes through Grace. She’s one of the best to ever come through Indiana women’s basketball and it’s not going to be the same without her. We’re going to miss her.”
While Parrish spoke, Berger sat motionless next to her with a towel covering her face. When it was her turn to field questions, she expressed gratitude for her time in Bloomington.
“I loved being a Hoosier, every single second of it,” said Berger, red eyes fixed on the ground in front of her. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made. … I love this program, I love this university, I love my coaches, I love my teammates.
“There’s no reason that Indiana women’s basketball shouldn’t be a blue-blood and the top team in the country every single year. I just hope that the work I did with my teammates every day impacted that.”
Despite Berger’s departure, Indiana could take another step next season.
Outside of its star point guard and reserve center Alyssa Geary, everyone on the Hoosiers’ roster has eligibility left, including All-American center Mackenzie Holmes, who is already sixth in school history in scoring, ninth in rebounds and second in blocks.
Guard Chloe Moore-McNeil will get a chance to fill Berger’s shoes after starting next to her this year and sharpshooter Sara Scalia would move into the lineup if she chooses to use her fifth year of eligibility. The Hoosiers are set to challenge once again for their long-sought Final Four in 2023-24.
I think once we get over the disappointment and the kids have a couple weeks off and then we regroup here – it’ll be weird not to see Grace Berger walk through that door – but, yes, we have a lot to look forward to,” Moren said.