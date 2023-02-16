Indiana women’s basketball has just one Big Ten championship in its program history. It came 40 years ago.
Thanks to a 68-52 victory over No. 12 Michigan on Thursday at Assembly Hall, the second-ranked Hoosiers are one win away from notching their first conference crown since 1983.
Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, five grabbed rebounds and blocked five shots and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 13 points and three steals to propel the Hoosiers to their 13th straight win and infuse their matchup against rival Purdue on Sunday with a little more drama than the usual Barn Burner Trophy game. The matchup is already sold out.
DeKalb product Leigha Brown scored nine points on 3-for-9 shooting, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out three assists for Michigan (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten), which saw a four-game winning streak snapped. Brown scored a season-high 31 points in a 92-83 loss to Indiana on Jan. 23.
The Hoosiers (25-1, 15-1) set a program record for victories, surpassing the previous record set in 2019-20 and equaled last season. They lead No. 7 Iowa by 1 1/2 games in the league standings with two games left and face the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Feb. 26 in the regular-season finale. IU clinched a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.
The Hoosiers improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents, the most wins against ranked teams in program history. Eight have come by nine points or more. Indiana has won back-to-back games over top 15 teams by at least 15 points.
“I hope it looks like we’re having fun out there because I definitely am,” Holmes said. “Obviously rankings are important, but we come into every game with the same mindset, with the same gameplan because … we know we’re going to get every team in the Big Ten’s best.”
The Wolverines led 9-8 with 6:25 left in the first quarter, but the Hoosiers responded with 10 consecutive points, including five from Holmes and a 3-pointer for Moore-McNeil to go in front by nine.
Michigan closed the gap to 22-17 at the end of the first quarter despite Holmes hitting a nifty 10-foot face-up jumper from the baseline with 1:39 left to give her 13 points and three blocks in the period.
The Hoosiers surged again early in the second quarter, as a Yarden Garzon 3-pointer sparked a 12-0 Hoosiers run. Michigan turned the ball over five times in a 2:36 stretch to facilitate the spurt, with Moore-McNeil taking the ball away from Brown on back-to-back possessions, scoring once in transition the other way and then dishing to Grace Berger, who found a cutting Lilly Meister for a layup and a 34-19 lead.
Michigan had 21 turnovers leading to 24 Indiana points.
Indiana led 42-28 at halftime and pushed the margin to 22 within 2:29 thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers from Moore-McNeil, the latter on a bullet kick-out pass from Berger.
Moore-McNeil went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc – all other Hoosiers were 1 for 11 – and added four rebounds and three assists.
The Hoosiers capped a 19-9 third quarter with a steal and a backdoor pass from Sara Scalia to Lexus Bargesser as time expired for a 61-37 advantage.