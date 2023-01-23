For the first time, the Indiana women’s basketball team is 18-1.
Perhaps more importantly, the Hoosiers’ historic start, culminating in their 92-83 win over No. 13 Michigan on Monday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, has propelled them into a tie atop the Big Ten with Ohio State and Iowa. All three teams are 8-1 in conference play and the Hoosiers and No. 2 Buckeyes meet Thursday in Bloomington, where IU is 11-0 this season.
“It’s just all the pieces we have and our willingness to really lock in on the defensive side of the ball,” Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes said of the keys to the 18-1 start. “We all take our scouting reports really seriously and know our personnel and their tendencies. Just the buy-in we have from this group has allowed us to have this much success so far and not staying complacent with the success we have had.”
Indiana improved to 5-0 against ranked opponents this season with its win over the Wolverines, which was its sixth consecutive victory. Holmes led the Hoosiers with 25 points and 10 rebounds, her sixth double-double in seven games, and Minnesota transfer Sara Scalia broke out of a recent shooting slump with a season-best 19 points.
DeKalb product Leigha Brown led Michigan (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) with a career-high 31 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, on 11-for-16 shooting.
The game was close in the early going, but Yarden Garzon and Scalia hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first quarter, part of a 10-2 run, and IU ended the quarter up 26-16.
Scalia scored five points in that spurt and hit another 3-pointer in the second quarter, part of a 12-point first half for a player who had 13 points in the previous four games combined. The All-Big Ten guard, who shot 38% from 3-point range in three years at Minnesota, went 3 for 5 from long range in the game after coming into the night shooting 10% from 3-point range in Big Ten play.
“I got open looks, that’s the start,” Scalia said. “And then just staying confident in my shot and keep shooting. ... The people I’m surrounded by are confident in me and my game and that’s what’s really helped me is they trust and believe in the work I’ve put in.”
Indiana led 48-38 at halftime and quickly extended its margin to 14 on back-to-back 3s from Garzon and Sydney Parrish, which made it 56-42. The lead ballooned to as many as 17 at 67-50 when Scalia buried another 3 from the left wing with 3:52 left in the period.
Indiana went 9 for 18 from 3-point range and shot 52% from the field against a team which came into the game giving up just 60 points per contest.
Michigan closed the gap with a 14-4 run which included a 25-foot catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Brown, quickly followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play from Laila Phelia in transition to make it 71-64.
A 3-pointer from Phelia, who had 21 points, sliced the lead to 77-71 with 4:48 left, but Grace Berger answered for the Hoosiers, hitting a tough turnaround fadeaway from 13 feet and then spinning to the rim for a layup. She added a jumper at the end of the shot clock with 45 seconds to go to push the margin back to nine and ice the victory.
Berger had eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and added six assists in the game.
Her play was representative of the poise of the team, coach Teri Moren said.
“They don’t hit the panic button,” Moren said. “We knew Michigan was going to make runs at us. They always do. ... You didn’t see us blink, you didn’t see us panic. They stick together and they just show great maturity. That’s why we’ve gotten off to the start we have. This is a good basketball team, we have really good pieces.”
Chloe Moore-McNeil had 12 points and seven assists for Indiana and Parrish, the 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball, chipped in 12 points and five rebounds.
The Hoosiers won the rebounding battle 41-24 and out-rebounded the Wolverines 14-5 on the offensive end, leading to a 15-5 advantage in second-chance points.