Indiana’s longest Big Ten winning streak in nearly seven years came to an end at five Tuesday night as Maryland defeated the 21st-ranked Hoosiers 66-55 at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, despite 18 points and 20 rebounds from Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Maryland shot just 34% from the field and 5 for 22 from 3-point range, but Indiana turned the ball over 12 times, forced only five Maryland turnovers (none in the first half) and the Terps held a 14-6 advantage in points off giveaways.
The Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) led by as many as seven in the first half after a 9-2 run which included a 3-pointer from Trey Galloway, but Maryland ended the first half on a 22-7 spurt to take a 37-29 lead into the break.
Thirteen of the 22 points during that run came at the foul line. Maryland (15-7, 6-5) went 25 of 29 at the line while Indiana was 10 of 12. The Terrapins improved to 12-1 at home this season and are the only Big Ten team without a home loss in conference play.
At halftime, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf his team had to “ignore the way the game was being officiated.”
Jackson-Davis notched his 43rd career double-double, moving him past Kent Benson and into a tie fourth on the Indiana career list with Steve Downing. He also became the fourth Hoosier with 1,000 career rebounds. He has three games of at least 20 rebounds this season.
Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, who had 24 points against Ohio State on Saturday, had three points on 1 for 14 from the field and turned the ball over four times.