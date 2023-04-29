Indiana added a piece to its frontcourt for next season when Miami (Florida) forward Anthony Walker announced he will transfer to play his final year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.
Extremely blessed… now it’s time to work Indiana 🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ea8WZWKo1m— Anthony Walker (@Antgotclout) April 29, 2023
The 6-foot-9 Walker played four years for the Hurricanes, appearing in 125 games while starting 19. Last season, when Miami reached the Final Four, Walker averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 42% from the field in 10.2 minutes per contest.
“I’m hoping to come in and have a big role in helping my team do something this school hasn’t done in a while, and that’s win big," Walker told Peegs.com.
The Hurricanes eliminated the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 this year, a game in which Walker had four points, two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes as Miami won 85-69.
His most productive season with the Hurricanes came in 2020-21, when he started 16 of the 26 games in which he played, averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting nearly 51% from inside the arc and 24% from 3-point range.
Walker adds a veteran presence to an Indiana frontcourt which is mostly filled with younger players, including sophomores Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and Kel'el Ware and junior Payton Sparks.
Indiana has been active in the transfer portal this year, with Walker adding to a transfer class which also includes Ware (from Oregon) and Sparks (from Ball State). IU still has two scholarships available after losing seven players from last year's team and adding a pair of incoming freshmen (guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton) from the 2023 recruiting class.
Indiana's biggest remaining need is shooting and wing play. The Hoosiers jumped from 216th in Division I in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.3% in 2021-22 to 48th at 36.8% last season, but much of their production from beyond the arc came from fifth-year senior Miller Kopp, who exhausted his eligibility. Trey Galloway raised his 3-point percentage from 21.4% the year prior to 46.2% last season, but took only two 3s per game.
The Hoosiers have been linked with a handful of players in recent days with marksmanship ability, among them incoming freshman Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-8 forward who is considered among the best pure shooters in the 2023 class. He is a five-star recruit who recently decommitted from Duke and has scheduled visits to Indiana, St. John's, Kansas and Louisville.
Indiana has also expressed interest in reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Jordan Dingle from Penn, a 6-3 guard who averaged 23.4 points last season while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Rayj Dennis, a 6-2 former Toledo Rockets star, is on IU's radar, as well, after shooting 36.5% from beyond the 3-point line last season – the third straight year he improved his percentage there substantially – on the way to scoring 19.6 points per game.
Hoosiers schedule non-conference clashes
Indiana will play host to Harvard during the upcoming season and will travel to Atlanta in December for a neutral-site game against Auburn, according to multiple reports this week. Dates and tip times for those games are yet to be announced.
The Crimson went 14-14 last season and 5-9 in its Ivy League schedule under longtime coach Tommy Amaker. Harvard traveled to face Kansas and lost 68-54 last year.
Auburn, under coach Bruce Pearl, who led the Tigers to the Final Four in 2019, went 21-13 last year and were selected for their fourth NCAA Tournament out of the last five, beating eighth-seeded Iowa in the opening round before losing to No. 1 seed Houston in the round of 32.
The Hoosiers' non-conference slate now features games against Harvard, Auburn, Kansas and two matchups in the Empire Classic in New York against some combination of Texas, Louisville and defending national champion Connecticut.