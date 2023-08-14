Jack Didier catapulted the ball as far and as high as he possibly could. It landed about 10 feet away, bouncing at the feet of Indiana guard Anthony Leal, who caught it on the short hop and then lobbed it back in a high arc, giving the 5-year-old Didier a chance to pull it out of the air.
Didier, his parents – Tony and Lauren, who met at IU – and his sisters, 7-year-old Maggie and 2-year-old Gwen, were five of the local residents who visited Scheerer McCulloch, a real estate company on Ardmore Avenue in Fort Wayne, to see Leal and fellow Hoosiers guard Gabe Cupps at an autograph signing and meet-and-greet event with the players Sunday.
“It’s a little weird, I don’t think I’ll ever really get used to it because I just think of myself as a normal kid,” Cupps, an incoming freshman from Centerville, Ohio, said of fans asking him for autographs. “Having this many people come out and want pictures and autographs with me and Anthony has been super cool to see.
“Everybody’s talked about Indiana’s fans being one of the best in the country, so it’s just confirming it over and over again. They continue to prove it to me all the time.”
The passion of the Cream and Crimson faithful was evident in the line of people who showed up at the door of the Scheerer McCulloch building well before the event’s scheduled start at 11 a.m. Almost all were clad in some piece of Hoosiers gear and some brought items for the players to sign. If they did not, there were player cards with Leal’s and Cupps’ photos on them ready for signatures, as well.
“This is so exciting, I couldn’t believe it,” one visitor in line told another. “I marked it down on my calendar as soon as I heard about it.”
Jack Didier shared that excitement, especially after his parents showed him video online of Cupps shooting with LeBron James (Cupps at one time played on the same AAU team as the NBA great’s son Bronny James). The three Didier children arrived in IU outfits with two basketballs along for the trip and were able to briefly toss the balls back and forth with the players during a slight lull in the line.
“They seem really genuine and kind and respectful,” Tony Didier said of Leal and Cupps.
“We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to meet them in person, especially here in our hometown instead of having to travel to Indy or Bloomington to meet them,” Lauren Didier added.
The opportunity was the brainchild of Tim McCulloch, the president of Scheerer McCulloch and a former manager for the IU football team. When the NCAA changed its rules on athletes being able to make money off their name, image and likeness in the summer of 2021, McCulloch contacted Eric Pankowski of the Hoosier Hysterics NIL Collective and Pankowski put him in touch with Leal.
Cupps, the reigning Ohio Mr. Basketball, was added to the event’s marquee later and the players arrived at Scheerer McCulloch on Sunday to find a room decked with IU drapery and a pair of crimson and white high-top chairs in which they could relax during breaks in the line.
“It’s always a blessing to be able to give back to the fans because they give so much to us,” said Leal, the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Bloomington, who last year paid off more than $50,000 of his sister’s student loans with money earned through NIL opportunities.
“And then also with NIL, to be able to earn stuff, change people’s lives, it’s something I’m very thankful for.”
Amid all of the pageantry of the event – Indiana’s fight song and the 2011 campus hit “This Is Indiana” by former IU students Daniel Weber and Brice Fox alternately belted from the room’s sound system – there was also talk of the basketball season to come. The Hoosiers, replacing seven players from last year’s 23-12 outfit, open their regular season against Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 7.
“Very good,” Leal, who will be a senior in the fall, said when asked about the team’s prospects. “Going into every game we’re going to believe we’re going to be able to win, … and we’re going to be prepared to do that.”