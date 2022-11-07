BLOOMINGTON – The expectations for Indiana’s second season under coach Mike Woodson were set in May. That’s when forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, whom Woodson called the “missing piece” for his team, decided to forego the NBA draft and return to Indiana for his senior season. Since then, Jackson-Davis has been named preseason All-American across the board and is the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.
When the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball explained his decision to return, he laid out what he expects from his final season in Bloomington.
“We finally have talent, and there’s actual expectations for what we can do,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just trying to get one championship under my belt, whether it be Big Ten or national. Obviously, I would want national more, but starting with the Big Ten.
“I think it would be huge because I feel like we’re a top-three team right now (in the Big Ten). I love having expectations and having pressure with that situation because we’ve never had it in the past.”
Indiana has spent the offseason trying to embrace those expectations under the guidance of Woodson, who is no stranger to expectations himself – the Hoosiers were the preseason No. 1 in the AP poll prior to his senior season as a player at Indiana in 1979-80.
“Expectations are always going to be high,” Woodson said. “When I came in here and took the job, expectations were high. This program is built that way, and it should be that way.
“I’m not going to run from it, and I’m not going to let my players run from it. There’s a lot of big things that’s got to happen this year for our ball club.”
The Hoosiers have been installed as the preseason favorite in the Big Ten by most experts and at No. 13 are the highest-ranked team in the conference in the AP preseason poll. Now comes the difficult part: making their play match the hype.
Here’s a look at Indiana, which opens its season tonight against Morehead State at Assembly Hall.
Strength: Depth
Indiana has star power in the form of Jackson-Davis, the 15th-leading scorer in program history entering the season, and five-star freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who Jackson-Davis believes may depart for the NBA after only one season.
But the Hoosiers also have a depth of talent not seen for years in the program. If the exhibition game starting lineup of Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino, Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp is the norm this season, Indiana will be able to rotate in a second line consisting of playmaking guards Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates, last season’s NCAA Tournament breakout star in Jordan Geronimo, five-star freshman forward Malik Reneau and sophomore center Logan Duncomb, about whom Jackson-Davis and Thompson raved in the preseason. That’s not to mention sharp-shooting freshman C.J. Gunn, who could also press for playing time.
Woodson has a variety of lineup combinations at his disposal and the talent to keep everyone fresh. No longer will Jackson-Davis and Thompson have to play 38 minutes to keep the Hoosiers afloat.
Question mark: Shooting
On paper, Indiana should be able to hit shots from the outside at a higher rate than in years past. Kopp has a track record of doing so, Thompson and Galloway appear to have vastly improved strokes, Hood-Schifino went 3 for 3 from deep in the exhibition against Saint Francis on Thursday and Gunn was known as a shooter in high school at Lawrence North. Johnson was not a great shooter for most of his career but hit 50% of his 3s in Indiana’s final nine games last season and 38% for the year.
But Indiana has had shooting on paper before and has not been able to convert it into production: The Hoosiers have ranked outside the top 200 in the nation in 3-point percentage in five straight seasons. Until further notice, this is the area in which IU has the most to prove.
X-Factor: Xavier Johnson
This is the answer not simply because Johnson is known in the program as “X” or “X-Man.” The super-talented guard was turnover-prone and brick-happy when he arrived from Pittsburgh before last season, but he turned in star performances down the stretch of the regular season and in the Big Ten Tournament to lead the Hoosiers to March Madness.
This year, he has to prove that elevated level of play was no fluke. He is playing next to a guard in Hood-Schifino who will likely have the ball in his hands on a regular basis. Johnson’s ability to transition to more of a combo guard role will be a key in Indiana’s offensive cohesion. It would help if he could provide some shooting, as well.
Early returns are somewhat rough: Johnson went a combined 5 for 19 from the field and 0 for 7 from 3-point range in Indiana’s two exhibition games. He turned the ball over five times in 25 minutes.
“I told Xavier after the game, ‘You don’t have to do it all this year,’ ” Woodson said after the win over Saint Francis. “Right now he’s playing too fast. I’ve just got to slow him down and get him in a good frame of mind.”
Season will be a
success if ...
The Hoosiers finish in the top three in the Big Ten and reach the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend. It’s rare in college basketball for a team to return as much production as Indiana does – every major contributor from last season is back except Parker Stewart, including All-Big Ten players Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Johnson – while also bringing in a top 10 recruiting class.
The Hoosiers have depth, skill, athleticism and they play physical defense. Anything short of a Sweet 16 appearance would be a disappointment.