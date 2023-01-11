Less than a year ago, Indiana led Penn State by as many as 32 at Assembly Hall in one of its best games of coach Mike Woodson’s inaugural season.
Wednesday’s matchup against the Nittany Lions went differently. Very differently. And it started, as the Hoosiers’ problems often have recently, with their defense.
“I tried to show them, when we played Penn State last year at home, the first half of that game was just tremendous in terms of how we got up, we touched everybody, everybody was on a string,” Woodson said. “(Wednesday) it was just the opposite. If there was one rotation, we didn’t make the next one. We looked lost and that’s on me.”
The Hoosiers’ confusion on defense was a boon for the Nittany Lions, who poured in 18 3-pointers on 31 attempts, the most 3s Indiana has given up in at least two decades, on the way to a resounding 85-66 victory at the Bryce Jordan Center despite 14 points and 11 rebounds for IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The Hoosiers (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten), once ranked No. 10 in the country, have lost six of their last nine games and are in sole possession of 13th place in the 14-team league.
As he did following an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, Woodson questioned his team’s resolve.
“Our guys are a little down right now and they should be,” the second-year coach said. “They got smacked in the face tonight. My thing is we’re just not competing at all. And that’s on me. I gotta get us competing harder and stronger and we’re not doing that.
“I just think when they get smacked around a little bit, we kind of shrink and we go the other way, man, and we can’t do that.”
Penn State’s 3-point flurry got started early, with Seth Lundy’s long jumper at the 17:11 mark of the opening half to give the hosts a 5-4 edge. The teams traded baskets in the early going, but Lundy hit back-to-back 3s to spark an 8-0 run which left Penn State (12-5, 3-3) in front 21-15 and IU did not lead again.
Back-to-back 3s from Andrew Funk pushed the Penn State advantage to 35-22 and it was 37-26 at halftime, with 27 of the Nittany Lions’ points having come from beyond the arc in the half.
Lundy had 25 points and Funk added 23. Both were 7 for 12 from long distance.
The Nittany Lions came in as one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams, hitting better than 38% from downtown, 29th in the country. Indiana often over-helped on Penn State’s guards slashing into the paint, leaving shooters wide open beyond the arc.
“They’re making shots and our gameplan was we knew they were going to shoot it,” IU guard Trey Galloway said. “We have to get up and contain the 3-point shot. We can’t dare them to shoot it, because they’re going to make it and that’s what they did tonight.
“Momentum comes from stops and we couldn’t seem to find enough stops. We were out of sorts on offense because they just kept scoring and scoring.”
Indiana closed the gap to five at 39-34 with an 8-0 run early in the second half featuring six points from Jackson-Davis, but Funk hit two 3s in short order to push the lead back to 10 and the Hoosiers did not threaten again.
Penn State led by as many as 23 down the stretch in notching its largest margin of victory ever against the Hoosiers.
Indiana has given up 80 points in three straight games for the first time since February 1998.
“We can definitely play harder,” said Galloway, who had 10 points and five rebounds. “Coaches are preaching that and that’s what our identity is is playing hard and we’re not doing that right now. ... We can’t just go into these games not ready for a war because they’re all wars.”