Indiana basketball will play in the Empire Classic in November, the Hoosiers announced Tuesday. The event will take place Nov. 19 and 20 and will feature Indiana vying for the title alongside Texas, Louisville and reigning national champion Connecticut.
The games will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Matchups, broadcast details, and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The Empire Classic has been held annually since 1995 and Indiana played in it in 2013, falling to Connecticut 59-58 in the championship game after beating Washington 102-84 in its opening matchup.
IU beat UConn 57-54 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10, 2019, the Hoosiers' most recent appearance at the arena, which was part of the Jimmy V Classic, an exempt multi-team event (MTE) like the Empire Classic. The last time Indiana played in an MTE was during the 2020-21 season, when it beat Providence and Stanford and lost to Texas in the Maui Invitational, held that season in Asheville, North Carolina, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson previously played (1980 to 1981) and coached (2011 to 2014) for the NBA's New York Knicks, who play their home games at Madison Square Garden. Woodson was also an assistant coach with the Knicks in 2011-12 and 2020-21.
Texas reached the Elite Eight of this year's NCAA Tournament, while Indiana lost in the round of 32 and Louisville missed the tournament, finishing with a 4-28 record, its worst showing since 1940-41.