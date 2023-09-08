Between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby, Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell believes the Hoosiers have two players with the ability to help them win football games, and perhaps far more than that.
“It would not surprise me down the line if both of them don’t have a chance to play in the NFL someday,” Bell said of his pair of redshirt freshman signal-callers. “I know that’s heaping some praise that they may not live up to, but they’re both really talented. It just so happens we have them both at the same time and they’re the same age. … They both earned the right to have the opportunity to play.”
So it was that, after both quarterbacks performed well in spring practice, summer workouts and fall camp, the Hoosiers’ offensive staff came up with a plan to split the baby early in the season: Sorsby would start the season-opener against Ohio State with Jackson playing in relief and the roles would be reversed in Week 2.
After the two played between 25 and 30 snaps apiece in a 23-3 loss to the third-ranked Buckeyes, Jackson will get the first reps against Indiana State tonight at Memorial Stadium. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen continues to hope one of the quarterbacks elevates his play enough for IU to make a definitive call before next week’s game against Louisville in Indianapolis.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Allen said, “someone just to separate and become the guy.”
Neither quarterback posted an encouraging stat-line against Ohio State. Jackson, the four-star transfer from Tennessee and brother of former IU basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, ripped a pass over the middle to receiver Cam Camper for 24 yards but otherwise threw four incompletions. Sorsby, a three-star signee in the 2022 recruiting class, was 8 for 16 for 58 yards and his best throw was a similar laser over the middle to EJ Williams for 19 yards.
The quarterbacks played under somewhat difficult circumstances as neither felt entirely comfortable with the uncertainty of the two-quarterback system.
“It’s tougher to get into a rhythm because you never know when you’re gonna go, you never know when you’re going to get pulled out,” Sorsby said. “So hopefully here soon, one of us makes a jump and we’re able to figure who’s the guy it’s going to be.”
Asked whether he had any concerns that lack of rhythm would make it difficult for he and his staff to get an accurate picture of the quarterbacks’ abilities, Bell was emphatic and curt.
“None,” he said.
The bigger problem for the Hoosiers’ offense was the lack of an effective run game against Ohio State – the vaunted Buckeye defense held IU to just 2.4 sack-adjusted yards per carry. That was despite Indiana adding a series of triple-option plays to its arsenal in the offseason in order to try to get some of its talented running backs on the edge in space.
Those plays were largely ineffective, despite Ohio State preparing for them very little.
“I think we practiced it five plays or less,” Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said, laughing. “And that’s stretching it.”
Still, Bell believes the triple-option package can make life easier for his young quarterbacks, neither of whom had started a game before the season began.
“When you run the option, (the defense is) always going to have somebody inside and outside the quarterback and somebody for the pitch,” the second-year Hoosiers coordinator said. “What that does is create a back-end structure the majority of the time that’s much simpler to see in the throw game.”
After the loss, Allen suggested the Hoosiers had been too conservative for his liking offensively, though he acknowledged poor field position made it difficult at times for Bell to be aggressive.
The plan, Bell said, was for Indiana to keep the game close through the first half – which it did, trailing 10-3 at halftime – and then open up the playbook somewhat in the second half. The latter portion of the plan never quite got off the ground.
“We played pitter-pat too long,” said Bell, who calls the offensive plays. “I played pitter-pat too long. At some point, you have to go be aggressive.”
Taking some more chances on offense and throwing the ball downfield more often might also help one of the quarterbacks create the separation from the other Allen wants to see. It also appeals to their nature as passers.
“Me being a quarterback, I like to throw the football a little bit,” Sorsby said.