Dexter Williams II played plenty of sports growing up: basketball, baseball, track. But the Macon, Georgia, native always knew he wanted to be a quarterback.
“There was something about it, just growing up watching guys like Mike Vick, seeing Donovan McNabb play, all those African-American quarterbacks, they inspired me from a young age,” Williams said. “Communicating with people, I love that about the position. It just gave me a chance to build relationships, that’s what I love about it.
“I always felt like I could talk to others well, communicate with others. … Being a quarterback, you have to build a relationship. The more you give, the more you get from guys.”
Williams, a redshirt sophomore who made his Indiana debut two weeks ago against Penn State and played most of last week’s 56-14 loss to No. 2 Ohio State, is in competition this week with incumbent Connor Bazelak to be the first-string quarterback when the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) play Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, in the battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.
“The goal is to win. We’re going to play whoever gives us the best opportunity to do that,” coach Tom Allen said. “We’ll not be naming a starter at this time, and we’ll keep evaluating this week.”
Bazelak has started most of the season but was unable to play against Penn State because of an injury, leaving the Hoosiers to start backup Jack Tuttle, who exited with what has since been revealed to be a season-ending shoulder injury.
That pushed ineffective freshman Brendan Sorsby into the game and then Williams, who went 4 for 10 passing for 41 yards and two interceptions while also running four times for 24 yards.
Bazelak started against Ohio State, but after three straight three-and-outs from the IU offense to open the game, Allen turned to Williams, who ran for 16 yards on his first snap and fired deep to Andison Coby for 49 yards on his first throw.
“I felt like I was back doing what I love to do, that was a special moment,” said Williams, who connected with tight end AJ Barner for a 7-yard touchdown three plays later.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Williams played the rest of the game, going 6 for 19 for 107 yards and two touchdowns through the air and adding 46 rushing yards on 16 carries. He said he would have liked to have been more consistent in his throws, but he did enough to seemingly put him in the driver’s seat to start against the Spartans, even if he still must practice well to claim the job officially.
“I think any time you have to force (the defense) to have to account for him, he’s just an extra guy in the box,” Allen said of Williams. “It’s a plus-one mindset on offense, so they’ve got to either trigger a safety or do something schematically to adjust for him, so definitely gives you an advantage, and we want to keep on expanding that without question, so I liked what I saw from him.”
Williams’ development at Indiana has been slowed by a torn ACL he suffered on a non-contact play in practice last season: he planted his foot in the ground to cut and his knee gave out. He attacked his approximately 300 days of rehab like it was practice, he said, and, although he missed the practice reps that would have helped him develop chemistry with his receivers and blockers, Allen says Williams’ natural leadership abilities have drawn his teammates toward him.
“Everybody is just pulling for Dexter,” the sixth-year Hoosiers coach said. “He’s just a genuine, really, really good person that works really, really hard.”
That type of locker room presence could be exactly what the Hoosiers need after seven consecutive losses, which have eliminated IU from bowl contention. Freshman running back Jaylin Lucas sees Williams, one of his best friends on the team, as part of the next wave of talent at Indiana.
“Last year, they said the team gave up, but this year I see everybody putting in full effort, no giving up,” Lucas said. “It’s all going to come together. We are the future. Dex plays a big factor in that. We’re gonna keep building.”
Williams is not shying away from that responsibility or his potential role in the future of the program. Now, he’s focused on helping Indiana finish the season on a high note.
“I’m pretty confident in my abilities, I’m confident in this team, and I’m confident in these coaches that we’ll get the job done this game and the one after that,” he said. “We’ll go to work and our guys have confidence in me and I have confidence in them.”