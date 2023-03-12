BLOOMINGTON – It had been a “weird week” for Indiana, coach Teri Moren said, as the Hoosiers had a long layoff between their early exit from the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday.
But Indiana celebrated an expected – but still quite welcome – milestone during the bracket reveal Sunday when the Hoosiers earned the first No. 1 seed in program history.
“We’re really excited tonight about the selection, about the seeding,” Moren said. “It’s been a great week for us because we’ve been able to shut down a little bit, mentally and physically, rest up. We have practiced, but it’s been a weird week, since we’ve been really prepping for no one. I thought today our energy level had picked up. Come tomorrow, at least we have an idea of potential teams we could be playing.”
The Hoosiers (27-3) still don’t know exactly who they’ll play next, although the possibilities have been narrowed down: As the top seed in the Greenville 2 Regional (the South Carolina city will host two regional championships), the regular-season Big Ten champs will open the tournament Saturday against either Ohio Valley Conference tournament champion Tennessee Tech (22-9) or Colonial Athletic Association champ Monmouth (18-15). The two No. 16 seeds will meet in a First Four game in Bloomington on Thursday.
Indiana has now made the tournament nine times, and the program’s previous best seed came last year when the Hoosiers earned a third seed and made it to the Sweet Sixteen. The Hoosiers made it to the Elite Eight as a No. 4 seed in 2021.
“There’s only 68 teams that get selected year in and year out, and to be selected, first of all, and to get that No. 1 seed, which has never happened before in this program, it’s thrilling, but we’re very humbled by it, and grateful for the opportunity that’s ahead of us,” Moren said.
Indiana will play host to the opening rounds of the tournament for a second year in a row. If the Hoosiers win Saturday, they will advance to face the winner of No. 8 seed Oklahoma St. (21-11) vs. No. 9 seed Miami (19-12).
The other top teams in the Greenville 2 quadrant are No. 2 seed Utah (25-4), No. 3 seed LSU (28-2) and No. 4 seed Villanova (28-6).
Indiana wasn’t the only team to earn its first No. 1 seed Sunday: Virginia Tech (27-4) is the top-seeded team in the Seattle 3 Regional, and the ACC Tournament champions will open against Chattanooga (20-12).
“I think it’s kind of surreal, I think it’s really cool to see different teams getting those 1 seeds, because it the past it’s been pretty consistently the same teams,” senior forward Mackenzie Holmes said. “That’s how much the game has grown, to see all these different teams – Utah, LSU – up there in the rankings has been pretty cool to see.”
Defending national champion South Carolina (32-0) claimed the overall No. 1 seed and will open against Norfolk State in the Greenville 1 Regional, and Final Four regular Stanford (28-5) claimed the final top seed in the Seattle 4 Regional and will open against either Southern (18-14) or Sacred Heart (18-13).
Iowa (26-6), which split two games with the Hoosiers this season, missed out on a top seed and had to settle for a No. 2 seed in the Seattle 4 Regional, where they will open against Southeastern Louisiana (21-9). Traditional powerhouse UConn (29-5), whose roster includes Homestead graduate and reigning Indiana Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson, is a No. 2 seed in the Seattle 3 Regional and will open against Vermont (25-6).
Notre Dame is the third seed in the Greenville 1 Regional and will open against No. 14 seed Southern Utah (23-9).
As a No. 3 seed, the Irish will play host to the first two rounds for the first time since 2019, when they were a No. 1 seed and reached the championship final. It is the second time the Irish have earned a bid under third-year coach Niele Ivey.
Whether or not the Irish improve on last year’s trip to the Sweet Sixteen could depend on the health of Olivia Miles, who had averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds before injuring her knee in a win over Louisville in late February. She did not play in Notre Dame’s ACC quarterfinal win over North Carolina State nor in the semifinal loss to Louisville, during which the Cardinals held the Irish to just 38 points. Ivey told reporters after the selection show Sunday night that Miles’s status was still undetermined.
Notre Dame will play host to the play-in game between No. 11 seeds Illinois (22-9) and Mississippi State (20-10) on Wednesday, and the winner will face No. 6 seed Creighton (22-8) on Friday.
Purdue is the third team from the state of Indiana to make the field of 68, earning its first bid since the 2016-17 season. The 27th trip to the tournament in program history is also the first under second-year coach Katie Gearlds. The Boilermakers (19-10) are a No. 11 seed in the Seattle 3 Regional, but they will have to win a First Four game against St. John’s (22-8) in Columbus, Ohio, at 7 p.m. on Thursday to advance to the round of 64. If Purdue beats St. John’s, the Boilermakers will face No. 6 seed North Carolina (21-10) on Saturday.