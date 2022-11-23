From the earliest days of its offseason workouts, Indiana has felt its depth would be a strength this season. The reasons for that optimism became clear immediately, as the Hoosiers played all 13 scholarship players and 12 of them scored in an 88-53 season-opening win over Morehead State.
“As a team I feel like, and we feel like we have 10 starters, 11 starters, 12 starters, so when that second group comes in, there should be no drop off,” starting forward Race Thompson said after the win over the Eagles. “It just really feels like we got 10 starters out there, and we’ve seen it since we’ve been practicing in the summer; it should be fun.”
As the 11th-ranked Hoosiers (4-0) have advanced through the early parts of their non-conference schedule, it has become clear coach Mike Woodson feels similarly and is not averse to playing his reserves and youngest players big minutes. He is using his team’s matchups against low-majors to help him determine the team’s strongest lineups going forward and he should get two more data points this week from games at Assembly Hall against Little Rock – previously Arkansas-Little Rock – tonight and Jackson State on Friday.
“I’ve got faith and I believe in everybody that’s wearing that uniform,” Woodson said after the Hoosiers beat Miami (Ohio) on Sunday. “They just have got to stay ready. I mean, I’m still trying to figure out rotations and who can do what and what combinations work, and that can be an ongoing process as we navigate this season.
“So, hey, just stay ready. That’s all I can tell our guys that are coming off the bench. Be ready to play.”
The 86-56 triumph over the RedHawks provided a window into Woodson’s confidence in his bench and that unit’s ability to live up to his expectations. With the Hoosiers trailing 12-11 with 11 minutes left in the first half, Woodson had a lineup on the court which featured four underclassman reserves – junior forward Jordan Geronimo was the relative veteran of the bunch – and freshman starting point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. That quintet opened a 21-15 advantage before Woodon put more of the starters back in.
That 10-4 run, which included 3-pointers from freshman Hood-Schifino and sophomore Tamar Bates and a nifty step-through layup in transition from freshman Malik Reneau, was accomplished without key backup Trey Galloway, who was dealing with a twisted knee suffered Friday against Xavier and was held out of the game for precautionary reasons. In his place for a season-high 18 minutes, was freshman CJ Gunn, who drilled a 3, totaled five points and added two assists and two steals in his first collegiate action outside garbage time.
All told, Indiana’s bench is out-scoring opponents’ reserves 143-47 and is accounting for 40% of the team’s scoring. Reneau has been one of the Hoosiers’ most consistent players, coming off the bench to rank second on the team with 11.5 points in just 17.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 67% from the field.
Hood-Schifino, the Hoosiers’ only youngster who has cracked IU’s otherwise senior-laden starting lineup, is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 assists despite trouble with a crooked jumper over the last few games. Indiana’s veterans are confident the five-star point guard will improve significantly as the season progresses.
“We’ve all been through it as players, you put the work in, and sometimes it doesn’t show right when you want it to,” senior forward Miller Kopp said of Hood-Schifino’s jump shot. “It’s like marinating chicken. You need to let it sit maybe six, eight hours in the fridge and then put it on the grill. It tastes a lot better like that.
“It’s going to come, and the dude works his butt off, so I’m not worried about that.”
The Hoosiers’ matchups against Little Rock and Jackson State this week are part of the Hoosier Classic, a three-game round-robin event between those three teams and Miami (Ohio).
Little Rock, which in 2015-16 went 30-5 and beat Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under now-Texas coach Chris Beard, has gone above .500 just once in the six years since and is 2-3 this year, ranking 330th of 363 Division I teams in opponent field goal percentage at 48%. Indiana is third nationally in shooting at 55%.
Little Rock beat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday for its only Division I win this season. The Tigers are 0-3 in their first season under former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mo Williams.