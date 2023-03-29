Indiana sophomore guard Tamar Bates has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple sources. Bates, a five-star recruit and the first new player coach Mike Woodson brought into the program when he was hired in March 2021, averaged 6.1 points on 39.2% shooting from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range in 20.4 minutes per game this season.
Bates has two years of eligibility remaining. His decision to enter the portal continues Indiana's offseason of roster attrition, which has also included the departures of Trayce Jackson-Davis (to the professional ranks), Race Thompson (out of eligibility), Miller Kopp (out of eligibility) and Logan Duncomb (entered the transfer portal). The Hoosiers could also lose freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to the NBA Draft and point guard Xavier Johnson to an exhaustion of eligibility unless Johnson, who only played 11 games this season before breaking his foot, is granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA.
Bates might have been in line for a move into the starting lineup next season if Hood-Schifino and Johnson were to depart, making his decision to enter the portal a possible sign one of them is returning. It could also be an indicator the Hoosiers are in good shape with an impact transfer guard. As always, players who enter their names in the transfer portal can still return to their original teams.
Bates had some big games early this season, scoring 22 points against Jackson State and 19 against Kennesaw State, then led the Hoosiers to a win over Michigan State with 17 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting on Jan. 22. But he did not crack double figures for six weeks after the win over the Spartans and went 0 for 13 for zero points over two NCAA Tournament games.
His shot selection was at times questionable and although he showed some creativity in finishing around the rim and an ability to make open 3-pointers when his teammates set him up, he had by the end of this season not yet matured into the type of player who can get his own shot off the dribble on a regular basis, which is what Indiana really needed from him this year. After starting for a couple of games following Johnson's injury in December, Bates was placed in the role of IU's third guard, with junior Trey Galloway, also with two years of eligibility remaining, starting over him.
Bates, a 6-foot-5, 193-pound left-handed shooting guard has all the tools to be a successful college basketball player, but has not yet put it all together, despite Woodson's proclamations he was one of the team's best players during workouts last offseason. A change of scenery could be what he needs to unlock his still significant potential.