When Grace Berger was 7 years old, she went to an Indiana Fever game with her father at what was then known as Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. From the stands, Berger was selected to stand outside the Fever locker room and high-five the players as they ran on to the court.
“I was in disbelief,” Berger said Tuesday. “I thought everyone was super tall and I was like, ‘Gosh, I could never play with these girls.’ ”
On Monday, Berger arrived at the same arena, now known as Gainbridge Fieldhouse, to see the video boards lit up with graphics displaying her image and reading “Welcome Grace Berger,” acknowledging the player the Fever had drafted No. 7 overall in the WNBA draft out of Indiana, the first from the school to be selected in the first round.
Upon seeing the welcome that had been created for her, Berger immediately took out her phone and took a photo to send to her father.
“My dad will think this is awesome, for sure,” she said, smiling.
Berger, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, was an Indiana Fever fan long before she played an hour up the road for the Hoosiers in Bloomington. She started going to games when she was as young as 6 and was drawn to stars such as Tamika Catchings and Katie Douglas, modeling her own developing game after the passion, competitiveness and drive they displayed on the court.
Now, as a member of the Fever, Berger will have an opportunity to help the franchise achieve the kind of success it had in her youth. The Fever reached the WNBA Finals in 2009, 2012 and 2015 and captured the only championship in team in history in ’12.
“(To) actually be in this position is really a full-circle moment for me and it’s super special,” Berger said.
The 6-foot guard is sure to be an immediate fan favorite in a state that has watched her elevate IU women’s basketball to unprecedented heights the last five years. Berger is the Hoosiers’ seventh-highest scorer with 1,841 points and ranks second in assists with 573.
No one has won more games with the Hoosiers than her 118 victories from 2018 to 2023, and she helped IU reach two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament and capture the team’s first Big Ten championship since 1983. Along the way, she was named first-team All-Big Ten four times.
But the Fever did not draft Berger because she is a familiar face with local ties.
“Let me clear about Grace Berger,” Fever general manager Lin Dunn said. “We drafted Grace Berger because she’s an exceptional player that can play three positions, that’s a fantastic person off the court and just happens to be down the road. … I don’t want you to think we took her because she lives in Bloomington or I’m an IU fan. We took her because she’s such a great player and we’re excited about her versatility.”
Of course, Dunn had been hearing about Berger for a while from one of the GM’s protégés, Hoosiers coach Teri Moren, whom Dunn coached when Moren played at Purdue. But the general manager – and Fever coach Christie Sides – saw all they needed to see while sitting courtside at Assembly Hall this year during victories over Iowa and Maryland in which Berger was a key.
“It just reinforced what an exceptional player Grace is and how she ran her team and her ability to make everybody better,” Dunn said. “Seeing her in person in those two games, and those were big games, was major for us.”
While Berger was convinced WNBA dreams were far out of reach when she was a little girl overwhelmed by the size of the Fever players, she began to realize she had a chance to make it in the league during her stint with Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup in the summer of 2021, when she helped the U.S. win gold.
It was there she first played with one of her future Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston, who was this year’s top overall pick and the 2022 college player of the year out of South Carolina. Boston and Berger are part of a youth movement for a Fever team that has gone 11-57 over the last two seasons and has not made the playoffs since 2016.
“I think it’s just a super exciting organization to be a part of,” Berger said. “Some of the young talent that you have, … (is) really exciting, that I get a chance to play with them and grow with them. And then we have some really good vets, especially at the guard position, Kelsey Mitchell, Erika Wheeler, I’m super excited to just be a sponge and pick their brains and learn from them and model myself after them. It’s really exciting.”
Berger, who is finishing her last online class at Indiana, had her first workout with the Fever on Tuesday. Training camp will begin April 30, with the season set to begin May 19.
As her career gets started, the she is hoping she can help the Fever develop the kind of statewide fan base which has sprung up at Indiana in recent years.
“Being from IU, being from close by, this community means a lot to me and I’m excited to have a lot of Hoosiers fans in the stands this summer,” she said. “I just hope they can learn to love the Fever the same way they supported us at IU.”