Before this summer, Calbert Cheaney had not been a part of the college basketball world since 2016, when he ended a three-year stint as an assistant coach with the Saint Louis Billikens. Since then, he had spent two years as a G League assistant coach and three years as a player development assistant with the Pacers.
So what was it that lured the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer back to the college ranks? He was asked that question last week following his hire as Indiana’s new director of player development and his answer was one word.
“Woody.”
Cheaney’s relationship with third-year IU coach Mike Woodson stretches back to the former’s junior season as a player for the Hoosiers in 1991-92. Worn out from the World University Games in the summer of 1991, Cheaney got off to a rough start that winter after earning All-American honors the year before. A discussion with Woodson, who had just concluded an 11-year NBA playing career, and fellow Indiana great Scott May helped get him back on track.
“We had a great conversation and our relationship bloomed from there,” said Cheaney, who went on to lead Indiana to the 1992 Final Four. “He understands the game, he understands what it takes, he understands how to make players grow into the best players they can possibly be.”
More than three decades after that first conversation between the two, in the summer of 2022, Woodson reached out to Cheaney again, leading to some “good conversations,” Cheaney said. “There wasn’t much contact between them during the Pacers’ season, but in the week after the NBA regular season ended, Woodson called again. This time, the 1993 Wooden and Naismith Award winner was ready to listen to his fellow alumnus’ pitch.
“At that time, I really hadn’t considered coming back to college, but Woody was the determining factor for me,” said Cheaney, who scored 2,613 points in his four years with the Hoosiers. “I have so much respect for the man and what he’s been able to do; … and he and his staff he’s put together is really what brought me here. The fact that I’m able to be a part of that means a lot to me, and I appreciate Woody for wanting to include me in his dream.”
That dream – laid out repeatedly since Woodson took the IU job in March 2021 – is to create a cutting-edge, NBA-style brand of basketball at Indiana while simultaneously strengthening ties to the program’s decorated past.
With the hire of Cheaney, Woodson is doing both. Arguably the best player in the history of Hoosiers hoops, the Evansville native was a three-time All-American, led Indiana to two Big Ten titles and its last Final Four for a decade in ’92.
But in addition to being a decorated alumnus, Cheaney fits with Woodson’s NBA-centric program-building process. The former IU wing played 13 years in the league and spent the last half-decade developing players in the professional ranks. It’s that fusion of connection to the past with experience at the highest level of the sport that Woodson believes will help return Indiana to the upper echelon of college basketball.
Add in a new NCAA rule, approved in January, which permitted basketball coaches to expand their staffs with two new members who can engage in on-court coaching during practice (though not in off-campus recruiting activities), and Cheaney was the perfect hire to help Woodson build on the 23-12 season IU enjoyed in his second year at the helm.
“(This program) has meant an awful lot to me,” Cheaney said. “And will always mean a lot, just like all the other players who have come through here and all the fans that have lived and died by this program and still do.
“This program has always had a great tradition, and I’ve always enjoyed watching this program grow. … I love this program and have always loved it.”
This will be Cheaney’s second stint on Indiana’s staff after serving two years under former coach Tom Crean from 2011 to 2013. He helped the Hoosiers to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in those campaigns and a Big Ten title in 2013.
After seeing the newest batch of Hoosiers work out in his first days working for Woodson, Cheaney said he sees similarities to those Victor Oladipo-Cody Zeller-Yogi Ferrell teams.
“These guys here, they have some of the same abilities that that 2013 team had,” said Cheaney, who will help Woodson integrate six new players (three freshmen and three transfers) into the program this year. “But you need to have the chemistry and you have to have the work ethic.
“I think we can win. …This team has a lot potential and they can be even better than last year’s team, but it’s up to them, how good they want to be. I look forward to helping them try to achieve that goal.”