Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in the first half of the Hoosiers' loss to Rutgers on Oct. 22, coach Tom Allen announced Monday.
Camper, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, had been the Hoosiers' best receiver this season, hauling in 46 receptions for 569 yards and two touchdowns in seven games (he missed the matchup against Nebraska with a non-COVID illness). Camper's 11-reception, 156-yard performance against Illinois in his Indiana debut was one of the keys to the Hoosiers' victory over the now-No. 14 Illini.
"Obviously feel terrible for him," Allen said. "He's part of our team. He'll be on that long road to recovery. Our staff will do a great job of getting him back and having him ready for the fall."
In addition to the announcement on Camper's health, Allen declined to name incumbent first-stringer Connor Bazelak as the starter at quarterback for Saturday's game against Penn State, noting "everybody is up for evaluation" after five straight losses.
"I'm just saying that you'll have to wait until Saturday to see who our starting quarterback is going to be," the sixth-year coach said.
Bazelak has thrown 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions this year and is picking up 5.54 yards per pass attempt, 120th out of 120 qualified FBS quarterbacks. The Hoosiers also have Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams at the position if they decide to make a change.