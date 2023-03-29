The remaking of Indiana basketball's roster continued Wednesday night with the third significant change in less than 24 hours – senior-to-be forward Jordan Geronimo entered the transfer portal. His decision to depart follows that of guard Tamar Bates entering the portal Tuesday and former Ball State forward Payton Sparks announcing Wednesday morning he will play for the Hoosiers next season.
Indiana's roster has already undergone a significant transformation this offseason, with Trayce Jackson-Davis departing for the NBA, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp out of eligibility and Logan Duncomb going into the portal last week. With Bates and Geronimo planning on leaving (those who enter the portal can pull their names out and return to their original teams) and Jalen Hood-Schifino potentially departing for the NBA, Indiana could have as many as seven new faces next season (including Sparks and incoming freshmen Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps). That's even if veteran guard Xavier Johnson is granted the medical redshirt he is seeking from the NCAA after breaking his foot in December, 11 games into what would have been his final year of eligibility.
Before this season began, it seemed unlikely the 6-foot-6 Geronimo would be among the host of IU departures after the campaign. The former four-star recruit entered this year as a popular pick to have a breakout season after starring in the Hoosiers' postseason run in March 2022. That stretch included his dominant defensive effort against 7-1 Michigan All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson in the second half of a must-win Big Ten Tournament game, a performance which helped IU climb back from a 17-point deficit for a victory and propelled the Hoosiers into the NCAA Tournament. Less than a week later, in a First Four game, he poured in 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds while dunking all over Wyoming in a 66-58 Hoosiers win.
6’6 F Jordan Geronimo “lived above the rim” in 12 Seeded Indiana’s victory over Wyoming. 66-58 Win to advance to the Round of 64 against 5 Seed Saint Mary’s on Friday. 15 Points and 7 Rebounds on 7-11 shooting off the bench for the New Jersey native. @JordanGeronimo2 pic.twitter.com/dPVT8v6fDS— NJ.Hoopers (@hoopers_nj) March 16, 2022
It was games like those which seemed to point in the direction of Geronimo being an impact player this season, but that type of role never really materialized for him. He played a huge part in two of Indiana's biggest wins of the year, stepping in for an injured Thompson (out with a knee injury for three weeks) to average 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in back-to-back triumphs over Wisconsin and Illinois in January, victories which helped the Hoosiers get off the mat after a three-game losing streak. But he never reached those heights again, scoring just five points in 13 minutes against Michigan State on Jan. 22 in his final start as a Hoosier and then returning to the bench when Thompson was healthy enough to play.
Down the stretch of the season, Geronimo garnered even fewer minutes than he had before Thompson's injury and he did not play more than eight in any game after Feb. 11. In the final month, he did not score a single point and grabbed only two rebounds. He played just three minutes in a Big Ten Tournament victory over Maryland and appeared visibly unhappy during the game. He had a lengthy conversation with assistant coach Yasir Rosemond during warmups prior to the second half of that contest.
Yasir Rosemond just had a conversation with Geronimo during second-half warmups. Patted him on the back when it was done and Geronimo nodded. https://t.co/MxLUXULHRg— Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) March 11, 2023
In the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 against Miami, Indiana's final game of the season, Geronimo did not see the floor but freshman forward Kaleb Banks played some important minutes late in the first half, notching a block and a steal.
It's not exactly clear why Geronimo's role deteriorated late in the season. His health was likely part of the reason: the junior dealt with a calf injury in the middle of the campaign which seemed to bother him on and off the rest of the year. But with Jackson-Davis, Thompson and freshman Malik Reneau all producing more on the offensive end, Geronimo was something of the odd man out in the frontcourt rotation at times. He was always a bit of a tweener forward, a little bit too small to really play inside and not a good enough shooter or perimeter defender to really excel on the wing. He probably would have fit best as a small forward next to Jackson-Davis and Thompson in ultra-big lineups, but that would have left IU with three players on the court who don't really shoot 3-pointers much (Geronimo was at 26.3% from deep this season, down from 31% the year before), which is not conducive to the type of wide-open, pick-and-roll-centric offense coach Mike Woodson likes to employ.
With Jackson-Davis and Thompson departing, it seemed there would be playing time available for Geronimo next season, but Sparks might have grabbed some of it and Banks flashed enough this year that he will likely push to play after another offseason in a college weight room. Assuming Geronimo does eventually leave, he will have two years of eligibility remaining and the team which picks him up will have a chance to mold a package which includes elite athleticism and length and solid basketball instincts into a productive basketball player. It would not surprise this reporter if Geronimo thrives elsewhere with the type of consistent minutes he never really found at Indiana.