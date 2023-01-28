BLOOMINGTON – Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo will miss tonight's game against Ohio State, the Hoosiers announced, because he aggravated a previous left leg injury. He appeared on the court during warm-ups at Assembly Hall in street clothes, with a boot on the leg in question.
Jordan Geronimo emerges in street clothes & a boot. #iubb pic.twitter.com/mPljxHTNDB— Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) January 29, 2023
Geronimo's absence leaves the Hoosiers thin in the frontcourt as sophomore center Logan Duncomb is also out with a non-COVID illness, the second straight game he has missed for that reason. With those two unable to play, Indiana is down to Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Malik Reneau to cover 80 frontcourt minutes tonight. Jackson-Davis is by now used to playing 35-40 minutes, but with Thompson still less than 100% as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered earlier this month against Iowa, Reneau might have to play an outsized role tonight. If any of those three true frontcourt players get in foul trouble, Indiana also has the option of going with a small, quick lineup with Miller Kopp at power forward, Trey Galloway at small forward and Tamar Bates or CJ Gunn at shooting guard next to Jalen Hood-Schifino at the point.
Geronimo, a 6-foot-6 junior, is averaging 5.6 points on 54% shooting and 3.2 rebounds in little more than 15 minutes per contest this season. He began to come into his own when Thompson went on the shelf, averaging 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks in wins over Wisconsin and Illinois in recent weeks, but he played just six minutes against Minnesota, committing two fouls and two turnovers and failing to score. Hoosiers assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, who led the Hoosiers for that game with head coach Mike Woodson dealing with a bout of COVID, rode Jackson-Davis and Thompson almost the entire second half of the 61-57 win Wednesday.