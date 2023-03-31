Jalen Hood-Schifino’s career at Indiana is over after one season.
The Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the first Hoosier to win the award since Noah Vonleh did so in 2014, announced Friday he will forego his final three seasons of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft.
“From start to finish, my freshman season has been nothing short of amazing,” Hood-Schifino wrote in a post on social media. “To the fans and people of Bloomington, you welcomed me with open arms. I can’t thank you enough. This is an experience I’ll take with me and remember forever. No matter where basketball takes me, I’ll always be an Indiana Hoosier.
“Ever since I was a little boy, it has been my dream to play in the NBA. With that being said, I’m ready to take the next step in my basketball career. … The time is NOW.”
Hood-Schifino is a projected first-round pick in the draft, with some experts expecting him to be a lottery selection, which would make him Indiana’s first since Romeo Langford in 2019.
Hood-Schifino was a five-star recruit in the 2022 high school class, Indiana’s highest-rated signee since Langford in 2018. The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc in his one season with IU.
“NBA teams were able to see that I can take over a game, create my own shot, run a team, that I have a high IQ, that I’m tough, and that I have a unique pace to my game,” Hood-Schifino told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to showing the NBA teams my body measurements matching what’s on paper, my athleticism, and my shooting ability.”
The Pittsburgh native, whom Indiana signed out of Montverde Academy in Florida, was not originally considered a guaranteed one-and-done player, but he played a more central role than the Hoosiers had originally planned for because of the December injury to IU starting point guard Xavier Johnson.
Hood-Schifino started next to Johnson early in the season, but after the veteran broke his foot against Kansas on Dec. 17, Hood-Schifino stepped into a new role as Indiana’s primary ball-handler and was the Hoosiers’ most important perimeter scorer the rest of the season. By the end of the campaign, he was clearly the Hoosiers’ second-best player, next to All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“Us losing Xavier Johnson was huge, and it just threw him right to the wolves basically,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “He had to grow up awfully fast. And in doing that, he (was) great for us.”
Hood-Schifino scored 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting in a loss to Northwestern in Januaryand had 20 points on six made 3-pointers in the first half of a win over Ohio State later in the month, but his best game came in arguably the Hoosiers’ biggest win of the season, a 79-71 road triumph over then-No. 5 Purdue, IU’s first win at Mackey Arena since 2013.
In that game, Hood-Schifino poured in 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting, picking apart the Boilermakers in the mid-range with floaters and short jumpers. He finished one point shy of the IU freshman scoring mark of 36 set by Jay Edwards in March 1988.
Hood-Schifino struggled somewhat in the NCAA Tournament, scoring eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in the Hoosiers’ victory over Kent State and 8 for 22 with three turnovers in a season-ending loss to Miami in the round of 32. He scored 19 points in the latter contest.
After the loss to the Hurricanes, the freshman was visibly emotional in the Indiana locker room, embracing Jackson-Davis.
Despite the difficult end to the season, Hood-Schifino went out of his way in his draft announcements to make it known he enjoyed his time with the Hoosiers.
”My coaches kept their word by having the ultimate trust in me as a freshman,” he told ESPN. We didn’t win a national championship, but overall the season was successful and experiencing March Madness was a surreal moment.”
Hood-Schifino’s departure leaves Indiana with four open scholarships, increasing the need for the Hoosiers to add through the transfer portal. He is the seventh player from this year’s Indiana team who will not be returning next season.