WEST LAFAYETTE – When did Jalen Hood-Schifino know it was going to be a good night in Mackey Arena against No. 5 Purdue?
"When I hit my first shot," he said, smiling.
That shot came 4:07 into the game, when the Indiana freshman hit Purdue's Ethan Morton, one of the Big Ten's best on-ball defenders, with a hesitation dribble on the way to the rim for a layup.
It did not take much longer before Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis had also realized his younger teammate was on his way to a special performance. All season, the Hoosiers' offense has flowed through the senior big man, but on this night, Jackson-Davis knew where his team should go.
"Coach Woody (Mike Woodson) was trying to get me baskets and I told him, 'Coach, not right now,'" Jackson-Davis said, shaking his head. "No. We're riding (Hood-Schifino) right now. When a guy is hot like that, you just have to keep giving him the ball."
"We feed off of him," the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball added. "I told him before the game even started, 'You're going to get your opportunities, so get 'em up, score the ball.'"
Hood-Schifino poured in a career-high 35 points on 14-for-24 shooting, coming with one point of Jay Edwards' Indiana freshman record of 36. The five-star recruit added seven rebounds and became the first Hoosier freshman since Eric Gordon in 2007-08 to score 30 points more than once in a season.
His explosion, featuring an endless string of mid-range pull-ups and floaters from between eight and 18 feet, pushed the 17th-ranked Hoosiers to a 79-71 triumph over No. 5 Purdue at Mackey Arena, Indiana's third win in four games in the series.
Hood-Schifino had scored 16 points in the Hoosiers' 79-74 victory over Purdue in Bloomington on Feb. 4 and the Boilermakers felt he had hurt them getting to his right hand. Entering Saturday's matchup, the Boilers resolved to force him left. The first sign such a strategy would not work came when he blew past Morton for his opening basket. His second field goal came on a left-handed floater from eight feet after Morton had completely cut off his ability to dribble right.
"They probably took tougher shots than us, but they had the right guy taking tougher shots: Jalen Hood-Schifino was fabulous," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "He sent a news flash: he can play through his left hand."
Hood-Schifino's best work came in the first half, when he poured in 23 points, the most in a half by a Hoosier this season, to keep Indiana within striking distance as Purdue was limiting Jackson-Davis. The national player of the year candidate did not score in the opening 20 minutes, but the Hoosiers trailed only 38-34 at the break.
The Pittsburgh native hit a 16-foot baseline jumper, this time shot-faking his way past Morton, to pull the Hoosiers within one early in the second half, but then took a backseat as Trey Galloway took over the game and pushed the Hoosiers into the lead. But once Indiana was in front, he hit a 15-foot floater to extend the margin to eight, crossed to his right for another 15-footer to make it a 65-52 margin, then scored back-to-back baskets in the final five minutes to keep Purdue at arm's length.
The performance added to a growing list of big Hood-Schifino performances in big moments. From scoring 12 of Indiana's first 19 points in a win over preseason No. 1 North Carolina to his 16 points and four assists in the first win over Purdue to his 21 points in a 62-61 road win over Michigan, he has far more often than not shown up for Indiana when it matters most.
"I live for these moments, I love playing in big games," Hood-Schifino said. "Obviously going into Purdue was going to be a tough one. We knew we had to bring our 'A' game so I was pumped up for that.
"Coming to Indiana, you know the Indiana vs. Purdue rivalry and everything so I knew if I had a big-time game I could go down as one of the big-time Indiana players. ... I'm 2-0 against Purdue so it feels great."