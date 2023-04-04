Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis officially declared for the NBA Draft and announced he will not use his final year of collegiate eligibility. In February, he announced 2022-23 would be his final season with Indiana, so Tuesday's pronouncement was mostly a formality.
"A huge thanks to Coach (Mike) Woodson and (former IU) Coach (Archie) Miller for allowing me to leave my small mark on this amazing program," Jackson-Davis said in a statement. "To every trainer that I had the pleasure to work with, a huge thanks to you as well.
“Indiana, I appreciate the life lessons and every experience this beautiful University has taught me. I have made relationships here that will last a lifetime. From the people, places and basketball it has truly been a pleasure to wear the cream and crimson. I will cherish this place and am happy to say I can call it my home.
“All my life it has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. With that being said, I will forego my extra year of eligibility and go all in for the 2023 NBA Draft while continuing my representation with Excel Sports Management."
Jackson-Davis won the Karl Malone Award as the nation's best power forward this season, when he averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.9 blocks while shooting better than 58% from the field and helping Indiana to a 23-12 record. He was IU's first consensus All-American since Victor Oladipo in 2013.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Center Grove is projected as a late-first- or early-second-round draft pick by most experts. He leaves IU as the only player in program history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds. Jackson-Davis is the program's career leader in blocks and rebounds and is third on its scoring list with 2,258 points, trailing only Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford.
His departure, along with those of Race Thompson and Miller Kopp (out of eligibility) and Jordan Geronimo, Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb (transfer portal), leaves Indiana with four open scholarships to fill from the portal or still uncommitted high school seniors.