INDIANAPOLIS – When Indiana basketball faced Arizona in December, the Wildcats held Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis in check, limiting him to 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting on the way to an 89-75 win. The IU All-American was out-played that day by Arizona big man Azuoulas Tubelis, who had 21 points.
On Monday, during a pre-draft workout for the Pacers, Jackson-Davis got a measure of revenge, hitting a couple of "tough 3s ... basically right in my face," said Tubelis, who was impressed with the improvement the former Hoosier had made on his jump shot since the Wildcats faced the Hoosiers last season.
“It just shows he’s been working on it all summer probably," the 6-foot-11 Tubelis said. "He’s not afraid of shooting 3s."
If Tubelis noticed Jackson-Davis's improved range, so too, almost certainly, did the Pacers, the fifth of 15 teams for which the third-leading scorer in Hoosiers history plans to work out prior to the NBA Draft on June 22.
Despite averaging 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks during his final season with the Hoosiers, in which he set program career records for rebounds and blocked shots, Jackson-Davis is considered a fringe first-round draft prospect, with experts questioning whether he has the shooting ability to carve out a role for himself in the league's modern, 3-point-happy incarnation.
After not attempting a single shot from beyond the arc last season with IU, Jackson-Davis has spent the pre-draft process in large part trying to dispel the idea he lacks shooting ability. He has worked hard on his jumper with trainers in Los Angeles and has made a concerted effort to showcase an all-around game during his team workouts.
"The hard work that I've put in is paying off," Jackson-Davis said at the Pacers' St. Vincent Center on Monday. "I'm able to shoot 3s and hit them in live segments and that's something I'm going to have to do at the next level.
"(Teams aren't) necessarily putting an emphasis on it because they've never seen me do it so no one could really know I could shoot the ball. ... At the end of the day they've never seen me shoot the ball so it's a good starting point."
Jackson-Davis, a Greenwood native, spent the weekend in Indiana with his family after flying in following a workout with the Utah Jazz. On Monday night, he flew east for an upcoming session with the Boston Celtics. While he will eventually work out for half the league, he had "a little bit of juice" for his workout with the Pacers, his home state team and the franchise for which his father, Dale Davis, played for a decade, earning All-Star honors in 2000.
Jackson-Davis spoke Monday with a Pacers trainer who used to work with the elder Davis.
"Obviously it's changed a little bit, but at the end of the day (my dad) knows it's good people," Jackson-Davis said of the Pacers. "Indiana's just been my home for so long and so just being back here, being able to be in your city, your hometown, it's a blessing just getting to be close to home, getting to see family and everything that comes with it."
Jackson-Davis's father went his entire 16-year NBA career without making a 3-pointer (he attempted eight). Davis' son enters a different NBA, one in which he will have to adapt his game in order to find a role. At 6-9, Jackson-Davis is two inches shorter than his father, making him somewhat undersized for a center and forcing him to prove he has the perimeter chops on both ends to play power forward.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, who played center for four years at Indiana, has tried to avoid labeling himself.
"Just overall I have to be a basketball player," said Jackson-Davis, who mentioned former Pacer Domantas Sabonis and Warriors forward Draymond Green as players after whom he could model himself. "Whether I play small-ball (center) or (power forward), being able to guard positions out on the floor and then just doing my job on offense wherever the coach wants me. That's a big thing for me is being a basketball player, showing my IQ and athletic ability."
The former Center Grove standout led Indiana to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in his final two years on campus, including a 23-12 finish last season. While he has departed Bloomington and is focused on fulfilling his professional ambitions, he has kept one eye on IU's offseason roster movement, which has consisted of adding three players from the transfer portal and five-star incoming freshman Mackenzie Mgbako.
"They got a lot of good pieces coming in," Jackson-Davis said. "At the end of the day, Coach (Mike) Woodson's going to squeeze all the potential out of them and I can't wait to see what they do."