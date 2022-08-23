Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor reckless driving and had a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle dismissed, according to court records.
The plea agreement comes with no jail time if Johnson goes through a 360-day probationary period without further arrest and does 50 hours of community service. He also has to pay $185.50 in court costs.
“Super locked in now,” Johnson wrote on Twitter shortly after the agreement became public. “No more distractions …”
The charges stemmed from an incident in April in which Johnson had, according to the arresting officer, been driving 90 mph in 40 mph speed zone on Walnut Street in Bloomington. When the car stopped for the police, Johnson allegedly switched seats with another Indiana student in the car and denied that he had been driving.
In the car with Johnson at the time was former Indiana guard Parker Stewart, who has since transferred to Tennessee-Martin.
In court, Johnson reportedly admitted to driving the car and traveling at a dangerous speed.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson is a fifth-year senior who transferred to Indiana prior to last season after three years at Pittsburgh. The Woodbridge, Virginia, native averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds for the Hoosiers and shot 38.3% from 3-point range. He started 34 of Indiana’s 35 games, missing one against Northwestern because of a suspension for a violation of team rules.
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson has not discussed Johnson’s legal situation this offseason beyond a statement in April acknowledging his arrest. It is unclear what, if any, punishment Johnson will receive from the team.
In May, returning leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis took a hard line against players getting in trouble off the court. When asked about Johnson, the All-Big Ten forward insisted his point guard would not have any further problems.
“I think X is going to have his head straight,” Jackson-Davis said. “He’s going to be with me most of the time, me and Race (Thompson). That’s who he’s going to hang out with, who he’s going to be with. We’re going to make the right decisions. He’s going to make the right decisions for us. There’s not going to be any of that, no funny business going on.
“Coach Woodson and him have already had those discussions. So he’s ready to get started, ready to get to work for next year.”
Hoosiers to face Arizona in Las Vegas
Indiana will play Arizona – the first meeting between the programs – at the Las Vegas Clash on Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Hoosiers announced.
The matchup will be the second half a doubleheader that also features UNLV playing Washington State. Indiana’s game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on Fox.
“Our program is thrilled to have the opportunity to play Arizona in Las Vegas,” Woodson said in a statement. “We have fans throughout the country who are looking forward to making this trip between Thanksgiving and Christmas and I love the fact that two programs that have won a national championship will meet for the very first time. It should be one of the top non-conference matchups prior to conference play starting.”
Arizona went 33-4 last season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling in the Sweet 16 to Houston and former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson. The star of that Wildcats team, point guard Bennedict Mathurin, was picked sixth overall in the NBA Draft by the Pacers.