Indiana center Logan Duncomb has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media Thursday.
"I’ve made the difficult decision to leave IU," the Cincinnati native wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Thankful for the teammates, fans, coaches, staff, and friends who have supported me! Love you all"
The 6-foot-10 Duncomb, who originally committed to Indiana during the tenure of former Hoosiers coach Archie Miller, will have two years of eligibility remaining. The four-star recruit in the 2021 class – 247 Sports ranked him No. 73 nationally – played in 18 games over two seasons with the Hoosiers, averaging 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.9 minutes per contest.
His best game came in a 96-72 win over Elon on Dec. 20, when, with star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis out because of a back injury, he played 17 minutes and scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting with five rebounds, two assists and a block.
Duncomb struggled to stay healthy during his time with IU, missing games and practices because of a string of illnesses and, this year, a severe sinus infection which required surgery to fix. He did not play after Jan. 14. He was also suspended three games during the 2021-22 campaign for an undisclosed violation of team rules.
The sophomore's illnesses kept him from playing the backup center role many expected from him this year. Prior to the season, Jackson-Davis and Hoosiers forward Race Thompson raved about Duncomb's offseason progress and the potential impact he would have for IU this season.
"Logan is playing at a really high level right now," Jackson-Davis said in September. "He's rebounding the ball and he's defending really well, especially just playing against me, and I'm just seeing it on the floor when I'm playing against him. I think Logan's going to provide a lot for us this year."
Instead, Duncomb becomes Indiana's fourth confirmed departure of the offseason, joining graduate students Miller Kopp and Thompson (both of whom are out of eligibility) and Jackson-Davis (who has said he will not return for a fifth season with the Hoosiers). Indiana could have a fifth departure if freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, enters the professional ranks and a sixth if veteran point guard Xavier Johnson does not secure the medical redshirt from the NCAA he is seeking. Johnson played 11 games this year before breaking his foot and is hoping to return for a sixth and final season of college basketball.
With Indiana bringing in only two freshmen in the 2023 recruiting class – guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton – the Hoosiers will have to dip into the transfer portal to fill out their 2023-24 roster. They have already made contact with a handful of high-profile transfers, including versatile former Minnesota forward Jamison Battle.
Another option for coach Mike Woodson is to look at late-decommitting high school seniors. He brought in five-star recruits Tamar Bates in 2021 and Malik Reneau last year from that group. This year, former Providence commitment Garwey Dual has de-committed following Friars coach Ed Cooley leaving to become the head coach at Georgetown. Dual played his junior season for Carmel before transferring to Southern California Academy. He is a top 50 national recruit.