Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has been one of college basketball’s best players over the last month, averaging 24.6 points and 14.2 rebounds in his last seven games.
But Jackson-Davis is likely to be gone next season, leaving the Hoosiers with a 6-foot-9 hole in the middle of its frontcourt. They’ll likely try to fill that slot with Malik Reneau, a five-star freshman who has acted as Jackson-Davis’s understudy for much of this season.
“Just the way he mentally prepares for the game, what he’s doing two or three days before game time,” the 6-9 Reneau said of what he’s learned from his veteran teammate. “Seeing what he’s doing and then when it comes to game time how he’s becoming a leader and controlling the team, putting the team on his back to help us ultimately win games.”
The 18th-ranked Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) have rolled up seven victories in their last eight games to climb into a four-way tie for second in the Big Ten standings with Northwestern, Rutgers and Michigan. Indiana faces the Wolverines (14-10, 8-5) tonight at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Jackson-Davis has been the most important cog in those victories, but IU’s run of success has coincided with significant improvement from Reneau, who posted a career-best game with 15 points and eight rebounds in a win over Ohio State on Jan. 28 and is shooting nearly 64% over his last seven games, up from 55% previously.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has spent much of the season trying to help the young forward maximize his considerable abilities.
“I think once he figures out how to play hard all the time, then I think basketball will start to come easy for him,” Woodson said. “We’re going to need him, because I think he’s such a talented kid. …He’s got great footwork, and he’s got a nice touch around the rim.”
Reneau admitted Woodson has been “getting on me for a while now about playing hard” and he has worked on being mentally prepared for games so he can put everything into his play on the court. The coach has clearly noticed the work his freshman is putting in – Reneau has played 20 minutes or more in three of the last six games after doing so only twice all season previously.
Some of that extra playing time has come of necessity – injuries to forward Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo have left Indiana thin in the frontcourt – but some of it has been the result of Reneau playing more disciplined defense. He struggled early in the season with foul trouble, limiting his minutes somewhat, but he has been whistled just twice in 34 minutes in his last two games.
“One thing that keeps me off the court a lot is the dumb fouls going for offensive rebounds and trying to take the ball away from the defender, just getting easy, silly fouls like that,” Reneau said.
The Miami native’s defensive instincts will be tested tonight against the Wolverines, who have won three in a row. When he’s in at center, Reneau might have to deal with 7-1 All-American Hunter Dickinson, who possesses post moves to rival those he faces from Jackson-Davis in practice. If Woodson puts Reneau in at power forward, he could guard 6-8 Jett Howard, a potential first-round pick in the NBA draft with an effective inside-outside game.
“You have be able to move laterally because that’s the key to the game when you move away from the basket, being able to move your feet, get some distance between you (and the ball-handler) so you don’t get blown by, so being ready to put your hands up when they’re ready to shoot the ball,” Reneau said of guarding Howard, who is the son of Wolverines coach Juwan Howard.
“You just have to be locked in whenever you’re on the court, no matter who you’re guarding. You just have to ultimately be ready for the challenge.”