BLOOMINGTON – Race Thompson thought his playing career at Indiana was over.
When Iowa’s Tony Perkins stumbled and rolled up on Thompson’s leg during Indiana’s matchup against the Hawkeyes on Jan. 2, the Hoosiers’ sixth-year senior forward crumpled to the floor and sat for a long moment, holding his right knee and grimacing in pain.
“When it first happened, I thought it was pretty much over with, the way it felt, the way I knew it looked,” Thompson said. “I pretty much thought my career was a wrap. … I feel like I saw my whole career flash before my eyes.”
Thompson returned from the Indiana locker room in the second half supported by crutches and was ruled out indefinitely with a knee injury. He missed the next four games, but looked progressively healthier in warmups and, by the time the Hoosiers faced Michigan State at Assembly Hall on Sunday, the IU captain felt healthy enough to enter the game.
He received a standing ovation from the Indiana faithful as he took the court for the first time in nearly three weeks.
Thompson played only four minutes in the Hoosiers’ 82-69 victory and he looked somewhat rusty, committing three fouls. After the game, coach Mike Woodson took time out of his speech to reassure Thompson better days would be ahead.
“Race, you’re gonna be fine,” Woodson said. “Welcome back.”
As Indiana (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) gets set to face Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis tonight with a chance for a fourth consecutive victory, Thompson feels as though he has a new lease on life in his final collegiate season.
“Coming back, I have even more intensity, want to practice every day, want to be here,” Thompson said. “That moment, the flash of everything here being done, just being grateful to be able to continue to play here and have the last couple months to be with the guys, play and be healthy and have it not be over. … My mood is really just happy and grateful to be here.”
The Hoosiers initially struggled without Thompson. They led Iowa 40-30 when he left the game, but ultimately lost and then dropped back-to-back games against Northwestern and Penn State to run their losing streak to three.
Jordan Geronimo, who started in Thompson’s place, played just 10 minutes and committed three fouls without scoring in the 84-83 loss to the Wildcats, Geronimo’s first career start.
“When you lose two starters, it’s a shell shock to everybody,” Woodson said, speaking of Thompson and Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson, who has been out since suffering a foot injury in December against Kansas.
“I’m not using it as an excuse. Mentally, we were smacked in the face. When we started to go into the tailspin, the only way to get out of a tailspin, I’ve always believed as a coach, is you’ve got to work your way out of it. So practice became even harder. And I became more demanding. I wanted more. We needed more.”
The Hoosiers, and Geronimo especially, have given Woodson much more since the loss to the Nittany Lions. Thompson’s replacement averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks in wins over Wisconsin and Illinois and added five points, two rebounds and a block against the Spartans, though he battled foul trouble.
Thompson was not surprised his younger teammate stepped up when the Hoosiers needed it.
“(Jordan) is really coming into himself,” Thompson said. “I’ve guarded him every day since he’s been here, I’ve seen it. Coach (Woodson) has seen it. He’s earned the right to play that much. I’ve gotta try to get some minutes back from him, so hopefully he can keep that up and keep helping us win.”
Thanks to Geronimo’s enhanced role and a heavy dose of Trayce Jackson-Davis – the senior forward is enjoying a roll in which he has become the only Division I men’s college basketball player in the last 25 years to rack up at least 65 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocked shots in a two-game stretch – the Hoosiers have won three in a row in Big Ten play for the first time since February and March 2019.
They can climb above .500 in conference play for the first time this season with a win tonight.
Standing in their way are the Golden Gophers, who are in last place in the Big Ten and have lost five of their last six games.
Minnesota will be welcoming a native son back home when Thompson takes the court tonight. The veteran big man is a Plymouth, Minnesota, product and his father was a star running back for the Gophers. He estimates he’ll have 50 to 60 people in the stands cheering for him.
”Going back home, it definitely means a little bit more to me,” Thompson said.
But right now, he’s just happy to be playing, anywhere.