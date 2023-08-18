Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson received a $1 million per year raise for the last four years of his current contract, the Hoosiers announced Friday.
Woodson’s contract, which runs through the end of the 2026-27 season, will now pay him $4.2 million per year, making him the third-highest paid coach in the Big Ten. He trails only Michigan State’s Tom Izzo ($5.7 million) and Illinois’ Brad Underwood ($4.6 million) in average annual salary. Purdue’s Matt Painter makes approximately $3.6 million per year.
“Upon his arrival, Coach Woodson immediately re-inserted our program into the national conversation both in terms of an elevated level of success on the court and in recruiting,” Indiana director of athletics Scott Dolson said in a statement.
“I knew that returning our program to the level that Hoosier fans rightfully expect would be a process that wouldn’t happen overnight. I have been extremely pleased with the steps we have taken during the last two years. I believe under Coach Woodson’s leadership, we have positioned the program to compete at the highest levels in recruiting, which in turn will enable us to compete at the highest levels within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament.”
Indiana has reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Woodson’s first two seasons after it had not done so in any of the four previous years in which a tournament was held.
Last season, the Hoosiers went 23-12, recorded their best finish in the Big Ten since 2016 (tied for second), their highest NCAA Tournament seed since 2013 (No. 4) and reached the tournament’s second round.
After losing seven players from that team this offseason, Woodson brought in three players from the transfer portal, including former five-star center and potential NBA lottery draft pick Kel’el Ware and landed five-star top 10 national recruit Mackenzie Mgbako in the 2023 class, winning a head-to-head recruiting battle with 2022 national champion Kansas to do so.
“He’s really, really a good person,” Dolson said following Indiana’s upset win over top-seeded Illinois in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, which all but clinched an NCAA Tournament berth in Woodson’s first year. “People feel it. He’s genuine, he’s authentic. ... The kids feel it, so they buy in. They know he cares. He’s tough, he’s definitely a disciplinarian, but he definitely is a good person.”