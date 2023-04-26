Indiana has its point guard for next season.
Veteran ball-handler Xavier Johnson was granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA for last season, in which he only played 11 games before breaking his foot, and will be eligible to play a sixth season of college basketball, the Hoosiers announced Wednesday.
I'm back. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/xheuWGR7mG— Xavier Johnson “X” (@XavierJ0hnson) April 26, 2023
“We are very happy for Xavier and his family and can’t wait to have him be a key member of our program next season,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "I know this year was challenging for him, but he brought a positive attitude every day and I believe he will bring a great deal to our team next season because of the adversity he has faced."
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson played three seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana during Woodson's first offseason as head coach in the spring of 2021.
His game turned out to be a solid fit for the wide-open, pick-and-roll heavy offense Woodson wanted to run and though the coach admitted he was harder on Johnson than he was on almost any other player on the team, his tutelage helped mold the Woodbridge, Virginia, native into an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2021-22, when Johnson averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.
He was especially effective in the season's final 10 games, when he averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals and shot 45.4% from beyond the arc as Indiana made a late-season run to its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.
Johnson returned for what was supposed to be his final season of eligibility last year and helped Indiana climb into the top 10 in the AP Poll during a 7-0 start which included a win over preseason AP No. 1 North Carolina. Johnson scored 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting against the Tar Heels and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Little more than two weeks later, however, Johnson tried to grab a loose ball during Indiana's game against Kansas and as he planted his foot Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris slid into it. Johnson immediately fell to the ground grabbing his foot and needed to be helped from the court by teammates Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates.
Johnson underwent surgery a few days after the injury and spent the rest of the season working to return for Indiana's NCAA Tournament push. He was a fixture during pregame warmups, shooting 3-pointers and going so far as to throw down a dunk prior to a late-season matchup against Iowa at Assembly Hall.
In early March, however, the Hoosiers announced he would not return and would instead try to get a waiver from the NCAA to return for a sixth season. Woodson had expressed concern about Johnson's ability to get his conditioning to a level where he could play significant minutes following the injury and wanted to ensure the chemistry Indiana had developed with Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino at point guard would not be disturbed.
Johnson averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals in the 10 games he played before getting hurt against Kansas and shot 38.5% from long distance. He remained a valuable piece of Indiana's team after the injury.
"Another coach," Woodson said of what Johnson provided over the last three months of the season. "I think he's been excellent for Jalen and guys that handle the basketball up front. He's been good in that area.
"Coming into this season, none of us thought we would lose Xavier Johnson because he was such a big piece to the puzzle last year. ... We're working our butts off to try to bring him back for next season. And only time will tell if that will happen. But he's been a major positive for our ball club even though he hasn't been able to dress and play."
With Johnson sidelined, the Hoosiers turned the ball-handling duties over to Hood-Schifino, who shined to the point many experts believe he will be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Hood-Schifino has already announced he will leave IU for the professional ranks, meaning Johnson will have full control of the offense again next season. He will be one of the most experienced players in college basketball, having played 129 games and started 126.
With Johnson's return, Indiana has three scholarships available for next year. The Hoosiers have already brought in Oregon center Kel'el Ware and Ball State forward Payton Sparks from the transfer portal and are still actively hunting for 3-point shooting and athleticism on the wing.