As Indiana basketball prepares to take the next step in its preseason preparation with an exhibition game against Crossroads League foe Marian this afternoon, the Hoosiers could be without a couple of key players.
Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis is "a little banged up," coach Mike Woodson said Friday and guard Tamar Bates has been "sidelined for the last couple of practices."
Woodson was unsure whether either would play this afternoon against the Knights. He planned to get an injury update at practice after talking to the media Friday morning.
The Hoosiers face Marian at 3 p.m. today in Assembly Hall. The game will be streamed on BTN+. To sign up for the service, click here. The matchup is one of two exhibition games the Hoosiers will play before their regular season starts Nov. 7 against Morehead State. The other exhibition contest is against Saint Francis of Fort Wayne on Thursday at Assembly Hall.
Woodson said he plans to use the two tune-up games to nail down his rotations entering the season. There are still significant questions about how minutes will shake out for the Hoosiers, who have far more depth than in the recent past, at least on paper.
"I don't know how many minutes guys will play," Woodson said of the game against Marian. "I've got to get a rotation in play before we open up. I'll be using these two games to look at different combinations and just see where we are."
Bates' injury comes at a particularly difficult moment for the sophomore guard, who was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class and showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman, but was unable to break into the regular rotation on a consistent basis. All signs this offseason had pointed to a breakout campaign for him. Woodson reiterated his happiness with Bates' development Friday when asked if any players had surprised him in preseason workouts.
"I think Tamar Bates has really – he's starting to figure it out," the second-year Hoosiers coach said. "He's comfortable in his own skin and where he is with that. He's come back this year with a whole different attitude, which is kind of nice. You see it in his body where he's developed his body, and he's benefitted from it. We've benefitted from it. He's playing better. He's been a nice surprise."
Woodson discussed the progression of preseason practice Friday, as well, and reiterated a point he has made several times in the run-up to the season: the innate competitiveness displayed by Indiana's touted group of freshman newcomers has come as a pleasant surprise.
"The quicker they can pick up things, the better off we're going to be as a team, because I'm going to need them to play some," Woodson said. "I'm constantly on them about being a sponge and really trying to learn what we're trying to teach.
"I like the fact that they're competitive. At that first couple of weeks that we had gotten together as a team, the first unit kind of had their way, and it's been back and forth ever since. From a coaching standpoint, that's kind of nice to see because I don't like it to be one way. If we've got a second unit, I want that second unit to have a chance and do what's expected of them to compete and win games against the first unit, and they've done that."