BLOOMINGTON – As of Sunday afternoon, no one in Indiana history has blocked more shots than Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball swatted five Michigan State attempts at Assembly Hall, moving him into a tie with Jeff Newton atop the IU career list with 227 rejections over the last four seasons.
And it was arguably not Jackson-Davis's most impressive accomplishment of the day.
The preseason Big Ten Player of the Year poured in 31 points, his second straight game over 30, and added 15 rebounds and four assists to help his team to an 82-69 triumph over Michigan State, which gave the Hoosiers their longest Big Ten winning streak in Jackson-Davis's career (three games).
Jackson-Davis has scored 66 points and blocked eight shots over the last two games.
"You're looking at a complete player, man, for four years, he has done it at a high level," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis.
"You add his rebounding, his ability to block shots, his assists, his ability to handle the ball and pushing it up to initiate the break, I mean, there's nothing the guy can't do on the basketball floor. ... He's a beautiful player to watch and I'm just glad he's on our ballclub, put it that way."
Indiana (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) won its third in a row since a three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers got 17 points apiece from guards Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates, who combined to go 8 for 9 from beyond the arc. The Hoosiers went 9 for 15 from deep and 21 of 24 at the free-throw line. Jackson-Davis made 11 of 13 foul shots and went 10 for 20 from the field.
Jackson-Davis missed a couple of short hook shots – "bunnies," he called them – in the early going, part of a 4:39 stretch without a point for IU in which the Hoosiers missed seven straight and Michigan State (13-7, 5-4) went on a 10-0 run to go up 17-8.
Indiana responded with a 10-0 run of its own later in the first half, with the highlight of the spurt a fastbreak on which Bates lobbed a high-arcing outlet to Jackson-Davis, who threw down a long-armed one-handed dunk on the head of Michigan State's Joey Hauser and then stared Hauser down after the play. Bates added two free throws less than a minute later to put IU up 26-25 and it was 37-32 Hoosiers at halftime.
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS THROWS IT DOWN 😱(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/hGG9G0IT0F— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 22, 2023
The Spartans took the lead at 44-42 after a 7-0 run in which IU's defense momentarily lapsed and the visitors scored easily at the rim three times. The teams then traded baskets until a 10-0 Indiana string which featured a pair of Bates 3s – both assisted by Jackson-Davis – put Indiana up 59-51 with 10:41 left.
Indiana is 8-14 from three so far against Michigan State, four of them coming from Tamar Bates. #iubb pic.twitter.com/U3jaoeLtY3— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) January 22, 2023
Bates made a career-high five 3-pointers on six attempts after going scoreless in 44 minutes over IU's previous two games.
"The way Trayce is playing, (Indiana's guards) knew we had to stay ready whether it's to be able to shoot or drive but more so just being ready on the defensive end because we knew (Michigan State) was playing three guards," said Bates, who added a steal to his state line. "Our guards had to be able to make up for everything that they bring on both ends of the floor. We were all definitely ready to go."
Bates put Indiana up double digits with a 25-foot 3-pointer from the left wing with 6:23 to go. Michigan State did not get closer than 10 points down the stretch.
Bates' and Galloway's hot shooting opened space for Jackson-Davis in the post, especially after halftime.
"In the second half, we spaced the floor and that allowed me to go one on one," Jackson-Davis said. "I feel like there's not a person in the country that can honestly guard me. So it is what it is when we hit shots and everything is clicking. We're a great team and we're tough to beat."
Indiana crossed the 80-point threshold for the 12th time in 19 games this season after doing so just five times in 35 games last year.
Bates played 27 minutes off the bench because Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was somewhat hobbled after a collision in the second half. The five-star freshman sat for more than 11 minutes after the injury and finished just 1 for 6 from the field for two points. He played most of the final 3:39.
"It's all about trust," Woodson said. "Tamar, he had been struggling the last few games, and he stepped up and played tonight. ... The trust factor is there. Jalen took a big blow and he was kind of hobbling around, so, hell, I didn't think he had much in the tank at that time, so I rolled with (Galloway and Bates)."
Indiana sixth-year senior forward and captain Race Thompson played four minutes, committing three fouls and notching a steal. He had been out since suffering a knee injury Jan. 5 against Iowa.
Notes: Michigan State was without senior Malik Hall (foot, 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds per game). Also, Spartans guard Tyson Walker, their leading scorer at 14.6 points per contest, was sick for the previous two days and it was unclear Sunday morning whether he'd be able to play. He had eight points on 4-for-7 shooting. ... Starting guard Xavier Johnson, whose foot is still in a boot following the injury he suffered against Kansas on Dec. 17, was out for Indiana. ... Indiana forward Miller Kopp picked up a flagrant foul for a bruising play on Michigan State's Mady Sissoko in the first half. Sissoko took exception and he Kopp had to be separated. "(Sissoko) got clocked pretty good ... which I thought was BS," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said of Kopp's hard foul.