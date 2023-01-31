When asked about the reason for Indiana's strong play in recent weeks, Maryland coach Kevin Willard did not hesitate.
"Trayce Jackson-Davis," said Willard, whose team faced the 21st-ranked Hoosiers late Tuesday at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. "He's the best player in the country right now."
A follow-up question came for Willard: What makes the Hoosiers' senior forward so difficult to defend?
"I don't think we have enough time, he's that good," the first-year Terrapins coach said. "They just post him up on the left block and you have to try to stop him. No one's figured it out and I'll be honest, I haven't figured it out yet.
"It's a one-man game. He's that good. I think he's more dominant than Zach Edey and that's saying something. He gets everyone else shots, he's a willing passer, he's an unbelievable rebounder, he pushes the ball up in transition, he's really, really tough in the mid-post area. He's almost impossible to defend when he posts up in the middle of the lane.
"He's an unbelievable shot-blocker, he's a very, very good defender. ... They have very good players top to bottom, but he is the best college basketball player right now."
The numbers certainly don't dispute Willard's point. Since the start of Indiana's five-game winning streak, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball is averaging 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.2 blocks and shooting 59.5% from the field. Along the way, he became Indiana's career leader in blocks and moved into the top five in double-doubles.
Entering Wednesday, he was 59 points from becoming the sixth Hoosier to hit 2,000 in a career.
Conventional wisdom for weeks has been Purdue's Edey, a 7-foot-4 center ranked in the top five nationally in scoring and rebounding, is the clear frontrunner for Big Ten and national player of the year. He is certainly not fading down the stretch: Edey scored 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Sunday against Michigan State.
But in conference games only, the Indiana forward is within striking distance of the Purdue center in scoring (22.2 points per game against 21.4) and rebounding (13.5 versus 13.2) and is well ahead in blocks (a conference-best 3.7 to 2.5 for second-place Edey) and assists (4.8, third in the league, against 1.6).
And he's having a good time doing it.
"Man this is a lot of fun," Jackson-Davis wrote on Twitter after a win over Ohio State on Saturday. "Onto the next!"