BLOOMINGTON – The accomplishments just keep coming for Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
On Tuesday against No. 24 Rutgers, the forward’s 20 points pushed him past Yogi Ferrell for sixth place on the Hoosiers’ career scoring list, made him the sixth Hoosier with 2,000 points and the first to surpass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Jackson-Davis’ 18 rebounds elevated him ahead of Kent Benson into third place on the IU career list and the combination of his points and rebounds produced his 44th double-double, one more than Steve Downing and fourth at Indiana.
“It’s unbelievable,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “All I can say is it’s unbelievable. This young man has done a lot since he’s been here wearing this uniform. I couldn’t be more proud of a player. He’s a phenomenal player, beautiful to watch, but he does a lot of wonderful things on the floor, man. To be able to score 2000 points and 1,000 rebounds, that says a lot.”
Jackson-Davis added six assists to help the 18th-ranked Hoosiers top Rutgers 66-60 at Assembly Hall, a victory that snapped a six-game losing streak to the Scarlet Knights. That gave Jackson-Davis another career footnote as he now has at least one win over each of the 13 other Big Ten teams in his four-year career.
“They will always bring it,” the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball said of the Scarlet Knights. “Just finally getting over that hump and like coach Woodson said, getting the monkey off our back, it’s big for us.”
Miller Kopp added 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting for the Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten), who moved into a tie for second place in the conference with the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5). Indiana has won seven of its last eight games since a 1-4 start to league play, including three wins over ranked opponents.
Kopp gave Indiana an early lead with a 3-pointer less than three minutes into the game and the Hoosiers’ margin hit seven at 13-6 when point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino caught an outlet pass from Trey Galloway off a steal in the open court, spun the ball around his waist and then flipped a reverse layup through the net plus a foul.
The lead grew to 27-16 with a 9-0 Indiana run that featured another 3-pointer and a short jumper from Kopp, sandwiched between a pair of Jackson-Davis dunks.
Kopp, who scored a season-high 21 points in a 63-48 loss to the Scarlet Knights on Dec. 3, is 9 for 15 (60%) from 3-point range against Rutgers this season.
“I think a lot of it was just game plan,” Kopp said. “I knew coming into the game how their wings guard off the ball. … Especially when Trayce has the ball in the post, I’m always trying to move and get in his line of vision, and when we lock eyes, I know it’s coming. It’s just being super opportunistic. That’s all, really.”
Indiana’s lead reached as many as 14, but the Scarlet Knights clawed back hitting 7 of 9 from 3-point range over an 11:38 span to knot the score at 38 with 19:14 left.
Kopp hit another 3, assisted by Jackson-Davis on a pass to the corner, to give the Hoosiers the lead again, and Jackson-Davis keyed an 8-0 run with a pair of free throws, a dunk and then a back door pass to Kopp in transition for a layup and a 49-40 lead.
Rutgers closed the gap again, drawing as close as 59-56 with 3:29 left as Indiana missed seven consecutive shots and went 8:43 without a basket. But Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell missed a potential game-tying 3, and with 2:26 to go, Jackson-Davis grabbed a Race Thompson air ball and put it in to extend the lead to five.
On Indiana’s next possession, Galloway scored off Jackson-Davis’ missed put-back to clinch the victory for the Hoosiers.
Indiana shot 61% in the first half and 32% in the final 20 minutes but went 17 of 24 at the foul line while Rutgers was 6 for 10.
“They’re playing as well as anyone in the country,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.