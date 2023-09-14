Tayven Jackson knows the scouting report on Lucas Oil Stadium.
“The turf’s pretty hard, the lights are very bright,” the newly minted IU starting quarterback said. “That’s a big factor with receivers, when the ball is up in the air it’s hard to see, I’ve learned that from past experience. … It’s different than playing outside.”
Jackson’s experience at the home of the Indianapolis Colts involves back-to-back Class 6A state championship game appearances for Center Grove in 2020 and 2021. He led the Trojans to victories in both of those contests and will try to win again Saturday when he leads the Hoosiers against Louisville.
The game will be Jackson’s first since being officially named the first-string quarterback. Coach Tom Allen declared him the winner of the competition with fellow redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby in a meeting with both quarterbacks Sunday, two days after Jackson went 18-for-21 passing for 236 yards and added a 10-yard rushing score in a 41-7 win over Indiana State.
The four-star recruit, who transferred to Indiana after a year at Tennessee, will play his first game as the starter barely 20 minutes from his home in Greenwood. To hear him tell it, however, he is not really the star of the show on offense for the Hoosiers.
“I tell a lot of people, I just take a three-step drop and we have the best receivers in the Big Ten and probably college so they get open and I do my best to get them the ball,” Jackson said. “I can’t make those throws if they’re not open and they don’t do their job. Kudos to them, they’re doing all the hard work, I’m just back there throwing the ball.”
Among those receivers is a player Jackson watched in awe on his journeys to those state championships in high school. The Center Grove juggernaut struggled to a 29-19 regional win over Lawrence North in 2021, unable to pull away from the Wildcats in large part because of future IU receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who made “circus catches” all night, in Jackson’s telling.
Cooper, a four-star recruit now in his redshirt freshman season, had a star turn along with his former high school rival against the Sycamores, catching seven passes for 101 yards, filling in ably after top targets EJ Williams and Cam Camper were lost to injury.
It is unclear whether Williams or Camper will be able to play Saturday, so Cooper could be one of the featured receivers in Jackson’s first game guiding the offense.
“He’s a dog,” Jackson said, smiling widely when asked about Cooper’s performance. “He stepped up when EJ went down. He stepped up and that’s what coach Allen has always said to us, … is you always have to stay ready because you never know when your number is going to get called. He did a phenomenal job of going in there and making plays.”
The Hoosiers’ passing offense will have a chance to make some noise against a Louisville defense that gave up 313 passing yards and three touchdowns in its only FBS matchup so far, against Georgia Tech.
But despite their issues on defense, the Cardinals beat Tech, 39-34, thanks to an offense that hummed to the tune of 7.3 yards per play. The Cardinals’ offensive attack, which also dominated FCS Murray State by gaining 690 yards in a 56-0 win last week, is led by a coach with whom the Hoosiers have become well-acquainted in recent years – former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, who led the Boilermakers to four victories in five Old Oaken Bucket matchups against the Hoosiers. He departed West Lafayette in December to become the head coach at his alma mater, taking over a team that went 8-5 in 2022.
As a defensive-minded coach, Allen has come to greatly respect Brohm’s offensive acumen.
“He’s an excellent play caller,” the seventh-year IU coach said. “He’s one of the best in the whole country. And the good play callers, usually they have a great feel. It’s timing of when to call things. And he has a system, and they’re not gone away from that. But obviously adapts it to the personnel each year.”
Brohm has run the ball more often than he did at Purdue because he appears to have a star at running back in fifth-year senior Jawhar Jordan, who has gained 6.2 yards per carry in his career and a remarkable 16.5 per tote on 14 carries this year.
Jordan will face his toughest test yet in a defensive front that limited ISU to 72 yards on 32 attempts.
IU cancels future
Louisville games
The matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium was supposed to be part of a three-year series between the teams, with a game to be played at Louisville in 2024 and another in Bloomington in 2025. The Hoosiers had previously called off its home game in the series and this week reportedly walked away from the road game next season, as well.
Indiana will have to pay a $1 million penalty to cancel the 2024 contest.
It reportedly plans to schedule a home game against an FCS opponent in its place.