Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Big Ten's freshman of the year, has declared for the NBA Draft and will forego his final three seasons with the Hoosiers.
Hood-Schifino's departure leaves another hole in the Hoosiers' roster. He is the seventh player from this year's team who will not be back next year, joining
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (declared for the NBA Draft)
- Race Thompson and Miller Kopp (out of eligibility)
- Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb and Jordan Geronimo (entered the transfer portal)
To plug those holes, Indiana is bringing in freshman guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps in the 2023 recruiting class and has signed forward Payton Sparks, a transfer big man from Ball State.
Here's what coach Mike Woodson had to say about Sparks when the Hoosiers announced his signing Friday morning:
"He is an experienced player with a great work ethic, who had tremendous success individually while at Ball State. He gives us an inside scoring threat who can defend and rebound. I really like his ability to fight on the offensive glass and his ability to draw fouls on the opposition, which was one of the best nationally, is a tremendous asset. He is an Indiana kid who has a strong desire to be a Hoosier and we’re excited to welcome he and his family to Bloomington."
But with Hood-Schifino gone, Indiana will now be without its top four scorers from last year's team (Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino, Kopp and Thompson) going forward. With its four open scholarships, Indiana has plenty of options when it comes to replacing them, but there are certain areas in which the Hoosiers' needs are greatest right now. Here is a look at the holes in the roster Indiana needs to address with its remaining offseason additions.
Backcourt scoring
Hood-Schifino was the only guard on Indiana's roster at the end of the season who could really create his own shot on a regular basis. Trey Galloway will be back next year and showed a penchant for getting downhill in his sophomore campaign of 2021-22, but his game was more shooting-oriented this season (his 3-point percentage rose from 21.4% to 46.2%, though on just two attempts per game) and he was less of a slasher. Maybe he becomes a more well-rounded scorer next season with the ball in his hands more often, but the Hoosiers can't count on that.
This area is still somewhat in flux because of the uncertainty surrounding Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson, who broke his foot 11 games into what was supposed to be his final season of eligibility this year and is seeking a medical redshirt to return for another season in Bloomington. Signals from the NCAA have reportedly been somewhat positive and Friday afternoon Johnson sent a rather cryptic tweet, which could indicate he is on the verge of getting approved for a redshirt – or could simply be a reference to reaching the next stage in his recovery process.
If Johnson does return, he would slide back into the role he occupied in 2021-22, as Indiana's primary ball-handler and creator off the dribble, with Galloway next to him. That is, unless the Hoosiers dip into the portal to give them some help. IU has been in contact with high-scoring former North Carolina guard Caleb Love, who led the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 2022.
Regardless of Johnson's return or how the situation develops with Love specifically, Indiana should be in pretty good shape when it comes to recruiting guards, not only this offseason, but in the future, as well. Johnson and Hood-Schifino have gotten significantly better during their tenures in Bloomington, thanks in part to Woodson's tutelage. The IU coach has by just about any measure achieved proof of concept when it comes to developing backcourt players. Hood-Schifino drove that point home when he departed.
"My freshman season was nothing short of amazing," the guard told ESPN. "My coaches kept their word by having the ultimate trust in me as a freshman. We didn't win a national championship, but overall the season was successful and experiencing March Madness was a surreal moment."
Hood-Schifino was not even certain to be a one-and-done before the season, but he ended up ticketed for the lottery. Other elite guards should be wondering whether Woodson and his staff might be able to put them on a similar path.
Shooting, shooting and more shooting
Here again, Johnson would be a significant piece. He hit 38.3% from 3-point range in 2021-22 and was at 37% before getting hurt this year. Beyond him, however, the picture is somewhat dire. Galloway was an excellent shooter this season, but, as mentioned above, it was in a small sample size and most of his attempts were wide open thanks to adept passes from Jackson-Davis. How Galloway will fare when more of his shots are off the dribble rather than of the spot-up variety remains to be seen.
CJ Gunn, who could see an increase in playing time as a sophomore depending on IU's portal additions, came to Indiana after hitting 37% from 3-point range as a high school senior at Lawrence North, but went just 2 for 24 from deep as a freshman. None of Indiana's big men has a reputation as someone who can stretch the floor, though sophomore-to-be Malik Reneau has decent form on his jumper. There were some minor signs Kaleb Banks might mature into a stretch 4, but even if he does it would be a year or two down the line.
Indiana improved drastically from 3-point range this season, going from 33.3% (216th nationally) in 2021-22 to 36.8% (48th) and if it does not want to backslide, it needs to add shooting through the portal. One position which could use some shooting is forward, where losing Kopp means the Hoosiers have no one who has any experience shooting the ball from the outside. That's a problem for Woodson, who would ideally like to have at least four players with outside shooting ability in any given lineup. One player who could get him closer to achieving that dream is Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle, with whom Indiana had an in-home visit earlier this week. Battle has shot better than 35% from 3-point range in three of his four seasons in college and would give IU the type of stretch 4 it has not really had since Troy Williams in the mid-2010s.
Another veteran big
Indiana has a ready-made replacement for Jackson-Davis in the post in the form of Reneau, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who showed significant promise as a freshman this year. Sparks is a plausible backup at the position and could play next to Reneau in a pinch, while Banks could step into a bigger role with a good offseason.
But there are a lot of minutes being lost in the frontcourt with the departures of Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Geronimo (not to mention Duncomb, who likely would have played some center had he returned) and IU could still use some help there. Getting someone like Battle would be significant, but it would also be good to add a veteran center with experience at the major-conference level, just in case Reneau isn't quite ready for 30 minutes per game at the position and Sparks has a more difficult time than expected jumping from the MAC to the Big Ten. Someone like Virginia's Kadin Shedrick, whom the Hoosiers have been pursuing in recent weeks (6-foot-11, started 34 games over the last two seasons, excellent rebounding and shot-blocking numbers), would be ideal.