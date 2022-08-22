BLOOMINGTON – Vinny Fiacable has always wanted to play football for Indiana.
Fiacable’s father, Steve, and brothers Mike and Steve, suited up for the Hoosiers and he was overjoyed to be a part of the team as a freshman last season.
“The first month or so I still couldn’t believe I was here,” Fiacable said in the summer of 2021. “It was a surreal moment, especially when we first put the pads on, it was like, ‘I’m really doing this.’ It was kind of crazy to me. I’ve been coming to IU games all my life, since I was a little kid. … Now that I’m part of the team and I can help the team progress and get better, it just means a lot and it’s really exciting.”
After redshirting in 2021 – the guard was scout team player of the week before the Hoosiers played Maryland but did not see in-game action – Fiacable is poised to do a lot more than just put pads on for the Hoosiers this year. In the spring, coach Tom Allen said the Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger product would be counted on to give the Hoosiers “some really solid depth” on the interior of the offensive line.
That plan has not changed. Fiacable was listed as the primary backup at left guard – behind redshirt junior Mike Katic – on Indiana’s first depth chart and has put himself in position to be a significant contributor for a team in need of far better play from the offensive line than it got a season ago.
“You never know when your number could get called and when your number gets called you have to be ready,” Fiacable said. “You have to help the team win. The standard’s not for the player, it’s for the position. … You better answer the call.”
Depth on offense will be especially important for this year’s Hoosiers. Allen has hinted Indiana plans to run a somewhat more up-tempo scheme under new offensive coordinator Walt Bell. That will involve rotating more players on to the field to keep everyone fresh late in games.
To prepare for a role in that offense, the 6-foot-4 Fiacable spent the offseason slimming down. He dropped close to 20 pounds and is listed at 308 entering this season. He hopes the lost weight, plus some added muscle, will make him quicker and improve his technique.
“(I worked) really hard,” Fiacable said. “I had to watch everything I ate, had to get the protein and count the calories. It was a process, but I’m still doing it, and I’m still getting there.
“I feel faster, I don’t feel sluggish. My body feels great because I’m eating right and sleeping right. My body composition just feels right. It makes practice and running and working out feel a whole lot better.”
Fiacable is expected to contribute for a line that was a weak spot for Indiana last season. The Hoosiers ranked 119th of 130 FBS teams in average line yards – a metric that aims to separate a line’s contribution to a running play – and were 91st nationally in sack rate.
This offseason, the Hoosiers have focused on being a more physical front. As right tackle Matthew Bedford said, physicality is at an “all-time premium,” and the Hoosiers want players who can move opposing defensive lines against their will.
Fiacable spent his freshmen year fine-tuning the technique required to, as he put it, “block someone just as big as you,” and he feels ready to provide force if called upon.
“We take a whole lot of pride in physicality,” Fiacable said. “You have to move guys off the ball, you have to get your job done and the only way you can do that is with your body moving another man.”
Fiacable is one of four offensive linemen from Fort Wayne on IU’s roster this year, joining redshirt sophomores Randy Holtz of Snider and Luke Wiginton from Bishop Dwenger and freshman D.J. Moore from Snider.
The Hoosiers have emphasized in-state recruiting for linemen in their six years under offensive line coach Darren Hiller, and Fiacable believes the coaching in Fort Wayne helps high schoolers stand out when collegiate programs come looking.
“All those guys are doing good,” Hiller said of the Fort Wayne foursome. “Obviously the older guys in the program are a little ahead of the newer guys. D.J. Moore, he’s learning a lot, he’s swimming a little bit, he’s trying to figure it out, whereas a guy like Vinny Fiacable, the light bulb is burning now. He was in the same position as D.J. a year ago.”
A year older, year wiser and a summer leaner, Fiacable is ready to graduate from scout-teamer to difference-maker on the field.
So what is it going to feel like when he takes the field for the first time in the uniform he dreamed of wearing as a child?
“I don’t know yet,” Fiacable said, “but I think it’s going to be awesome.”
Note: Allen said the Hoosiers will not announce their starting quarterback before the season kicks off against Illinois on Sept. 2. Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams II are battling for the job and Indiana plans to name a starter internally “in the near future,” Allen said Friday.