One of Indiana’s most explosive offensive plays during its loss to Nebraska last Saturday came from a player who had only received seven previous collegiate touches.
In the second quarter, with Indiana trailing 21-14, true freshman running back Jaylin Lucas took a handoff and sprinted to daylight on the outside. A linebacker came up to make the tackle at the second level, but Lucas nimbly sidestepped that attempt and churned onward, leaving the linebacker grasping at air. Moments later, he did the same to a defensive back who rushed in to finish off the run. With a pair of Cornhuskers on the ground in his wake, the back accelerated down the sideline and eventually gained 34 yards before being shoved out of bounds, setting up a tying touchdown.
“We were going crazy on the sideline for that,” Hoosiers running back Josh Henderson said. “We knew (Lucas) could do it and we know if he’s on the field, he’ll continue to make those plays. You guys haven’t seen the best of Jaylin yet. I’m excited to watch him play. Every time he’s on the field, I’ll make sure I’m watching him.”
After running three times for 39 yards in the first half against the Cornhuskers, Lucas did not touch the ball in the second half, when the Hoosiers were shut out in a 35-21 defeat. That won’t happen again when the Hoosiers face No. 4 Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, coach Tom Allen vowed.
“(Lucas is) a guy we want to and need to and expect to get him the ball more,” Allen said. “He’ll be returning kicks for us now consistently. And then just trying to get him more touches without question because he obviously showed what he can do with the ball in his hand. To be able to bring him along and get him more involved is definitely a priority for us right now.”
Prior to the season, players and coaches raved about the explosiveness of the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Lucas.
“He’s a playmaker,” fifth-year senior running back Shaun Shivers said in August. “If the ball’s in his hands, he’s going to make a play.”
Lucas didn’t have the ball in his hands much in the first four games, running four times for 16 yards against Idaho – a game in which he also returned a kick for 38 yards – and catching one short pass against Western Kentucky and another against Cincinnati.
One of the impediments to getting Lucas more touches early in the season, according to Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell, was the pace at which Indiana prefers to play. The Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1) don’t like to substitute during drives because doing so gives defenses a chance to sub and slow Indiana down. But leaving Lucas in for a full drive was somewhat risky because he remains a work-in-progress as a blocker.
Now that Lucas’s dynamic open-field ability is impossible to keep under wraps, however, it appears IU will try to find ways to scheme around such concerns.
“He knows the playbook a lot better than you would think for a freshman,” quarterback Connor Bazelak said.
The Hoosiers have lined up Lucas as a running back, a receiver and a returner. With Indiana ranked 13th in the Big Ten in rushing offense (105 yards per game), the mandate going forward is simple: find ways to get the ball in the freshman’s hands.
“I love the way Indiana is using me,” said Lucas. “I just love being involved in the game. … I feel like it just don’t matter where I’m at on the field, I just want to make a play.”
Injury report
Receivers Cam Camper (non-COVID illness) and DJ Matthews Jr. (hamstring) are game-time decisions after missing the loss to Nebraska. Camper leads the Hoosiers in catches (33) and receiving yards (418). Matthews is second in both categories.
3 Storylines
Dominance (mostly): Indiana is just 10-60 all-time against Michigan, the team with the most wins in the history of college football. The Wolverines have won 25 of the last 26 matchups in the series since 1988, including a 29-7 triumph last season in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on the way to the Big Ten championship. The last time the teams met in Bloomington, however, in 2020, the Hoosiers won 38-21, snapping a 24-game losing streak to the Maize and Blue, part of a 4-0 start to the season.
The kid can play: Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is a true sophomore in his first season as the starter, having unseated incumbent first-stringer Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff last season. Despite his inexperience, McCarthy is leading the nation in completion percentage, connecting on 78.6% of his passes for 10.1 yards per attempt and six touchdowns without an interception. Michigan has not asked the rocket-armed McCarthy to do much, but he has not tried to force the ball into tight windows, has been content to take what the defense gives him and is adept at extending plays with his legs, though he sometimes tries to do too much and runs into sacks. Unlike with McNamara, the Wolverines are not afraid to use McCarthy in the run game and the quarterback has 17 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown this season.
Michigan run game vs. Indiana run defense: The Hoosiers have been very good against the run all season, giving up just 3.4 yards per carry, 34th in the country. They'll face easily their toughest test of the season in the Wolverines, who have paved all five of their opponents behind the two-headed monster of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards at running back. Corum leads the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns and is picking up 6.6 yards per carry while Edwards is averaging 6 yards. Both are threats out of the backfield as pass-catchers, as well. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the nation's leading proponents of a power-running system.
“You see a very effective and efficient running game," Hoosiers defensive coordinator Chad Wilt said of what he sees from the Wolverines on film. "Coach Harbaugh has been known for that for a long time, so you see that right away. You see effective and efficient quarterback play and who McCarthy is and how they ask him to operate. And you see effective and efficient tight end play. You see effective and efficient wide receiver play. They don’t create negatives for themselves. They don’t put themselves in bad spots offensively. You see effectiveness and efficiency through the whole offensive system. They stay on track, stay on course, take their shots when they want to take them.”
Prediction
No. 4 Michigan 37, Indiana 17
Season record: 9-4