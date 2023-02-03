No. 21 Indiana and top-ranked Purdue will meet this afternoon for just the 18th matchup out of 215 in the series’ history in which both teams will be ranked.
The game features a clash of the two leading contenders for Big Ten player of the year in Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. With opponents throwing two and sometimes three defenders at those stars, both teams’ supporting casts have played pivotal roles this season.
Here is a look at how the teams stack up.
Guards
Purdue is led in the backcourt by its pair of poised, productive freshmen in Homestead product Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. Smith runs the show in pick-and-roll offense for the Boilermakers, flinging highlight-reel passes all over the court, and Loyer is the Boilers’ top scoring option when opponents double-team Edey. The latter has scored 17 points in three of his last four road games.
Indiana is without starting guard Xavier Johnson (foot), but five-star freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has carried the backcourt scoring load many nights, including a 33-point explosion against Northwestern and 24 against Ohio State last Saturday. He is coming off a 1-for-14 shooting performance in a loss to Maryland on Tuesday. Shooting guard Trey Galloway has turned into one of the Big Ten’s most reliable 3-point shooters at 51.4%.
Hood-Schifino ranked more than 150 spots higher than Smith in 247 Sports’ recruiting list (No. 23 vs. No. 198 nationally).
Edge: Purdue
Forwards
The Hoosiers are at less than full strength here, as well, with small forward Jordan Geronimo questionable with a calf strain after missing the previous two games and power forward Race Thompson at less than 100% as he recovers from a knee injury. The Hoosiers have gotten plenty of production this season from Miller Kopp (43.7% 3-point shooting) and have recently begun to integrate springy freshman Kaleb Banks into the rotation in place of Geronimo.
The 6-foot-7 Kopp could well have a smaller defender on him if the Boilermakers use 6-6 small forward Ethan Morton, their best perimeter defender, to check the 6-5 Hood-Schifino. Morton, a scorer and playmaker in high school, has matured into one of the Big Ten’s best defensive stoppers and shown flashes of breaking out of a season-long shooting slump recently.
Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, a tough rebounder and excellent baseline cutter, starts for the Boilers, but his backup, Mason Gillis, is coming off a career-high 29 points on 9-for-12 3-point shooting in a win over Penn State.
Edge: Purdue
Centers
Edey is the leading contender for national player of the year, ranking in the top five nationally in scoring and rebounding. He has seen every defense imaginable this season and has powered through almost all of them. Crucially, he has been adept at defending without fouling.
Jackson-Davis has been one of the nation’s best players in recent weeks, averaging 25.2 points, 15 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in his last five games. He has struggled at times in his career against bigger opponents and was limited by foul trouble in one of the Hoosiers’ matchups against Purdue last season, scoring just four points one field goal attempt in 11 minutes.
Both teams can run a talented freshman – Trey Kaufman-Renn for Purdue and Malik Reneau for Indiana – in off the bench to give their starters a blow.
Edge: Purdue
Coaching
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry called Purdue’s Matt Painter the best coach in the country after the Boilermakers beat the Nittany Lions 80-60 on Wednesday.
Painter is 18-6 in his last 24 matchups with the Hoosiers, though IU coach Mike Woodson snapped a nine-game Indiana losing streak in the series last year in his first clash with Painter.
Edge: Purdue
Intangibles
The Boilermakers have made their bones all season as one of the hardest-playing teams in the country, diving for loose balls, buckling down on defense and generally bringing energy every night. The Boilers are 11-0 away from Mackey Arena.
Indiana has been hit-or-miss much of the year in the energy department, but if it were ever going to have it, facing its bitterest rival and the No. 1 team in the country in front of a packed house at Assembly Hall would be a good time to do so. The Hoosiers could also use a win to shore up their NCAA Tournament positioning.
Edge: Even
Prediction: No. 1 Purdue 73, No. 21 Indiana 60