EAST LANSING, Mich. – No. 17 Indiana started fast against Michigan State, leading by as many as nine in the first half at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night.
Then came the 3-pointers.
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker pushed the Spartans in front with four 3s in the final six minutes of the first half, added another early in the second half and Michigan State went 10 for 21 from beyond the arc on the way to a 80-65 victory.
The loss dropped IU three games behind first-place Purdue in the Big Ten title race. Indiana will have to win out and have Purdue lose out to share the conference crown. The Hoosiers are 2-24 in their last 26 games at the Breslin Center since the 1991-92 season.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but he also had seven turnovers, a career-high. He tied AJ Guyton for fourth on the IU career scoring list with 2,100 points.
Trey Galloway went 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point line and added 11 points for the Hoosiers.
The Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) led by six at halftime and started the second half with four 3-pointers in the first 2:38 of the period. Walker’s long-range shot with 17:22 to play – a high-arcing fadeaway over solid defense – put Michigan State ahead 47-34.
The Hoosiers got within five at 53-48 with a 9-0 run, featuring five points from Jackson-Davis, but Walker ended the spurt with a tough fadeaway jumper and IU did not threaten again.
Indiana (19-9, 10-7) roared to an 8-0 lead in the first 3:17 on a pair of Jalen Hood-Schifino shots from the paint and a Galloway 3-pointer. The Hoosiers pushed the lead to 12-3 when Jackson-Davis spun to the rim around Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko for a three-point play and it was 22-13 when the IU forward hooked home a shot from in close with 8:19 to play in the half.
The latter basket marked Indiana’s last points for 3:12. Hood-Schifino, who scored six points in the first 4:19, picked up his second foul with 6:28 left in the half and exited the game, not to return until after halftime.
While the IU freshman was out, Walker buried his quartet of 3s, three of them from more than 25 feet, to help the Spartans end the half on a 22-7 run and take a 35-29 lead into the locker room.
Walker led Michigan State with 23 points.
There was a moment of silence before tipoff for the victims of the shooting on Michigan State’s campus which killed three MSU students and injured five people last week. It was the Spartans’ first home game since the shooting. Indiana wore warmup shirts with “Spartan Strong” on them in support.