Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson has not played since Dec. 17, when he broke his foot during a loss to Kansas. Ahead of IU's matchup with Purdue on Saturday, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said Johnson is getting closer to returning, but has not yet progressed to the point of playing.
"He is doing some individual stuff, but contact, doing drills with the team, we haven't been able to get there yet. We are hoping next week," Woodson said. "I'm going to sit down with X and just see what his thinking is because my thing is it's going to come down to him being able to bang a little bit and cut and use his speed to do what he does. But if that's bothering him, then I don't know if he is going to play.
"I mean, only time will tell. That's all I can tell you guys right now. He is not doing enough for me to be on the floor to play. I know that. Not right now."
Johnson, a fifth-year senior who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season, made an appearance in uniform during Indiana's shootaround prior to the team's matchup against Michigan State on Tuesday. Going into the game against Kansas, he was averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 assists (he had 11 helpers in a loss to Arizona) and 1.2 steals while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.
Ideally, the Hoosiers would like to have Johnson back for a game or two in the regular season, so he can work off rust and reintegrate himself into IU's rotation prior to tournament play. After the game against Purdue, the Hoosiers have only two regular-season games remaining, against Iowa on Tuesday and Michigan next Sunday, both in Bloomington.
Woodson is unsure whether Johnson would start or come off the bench if he were to return.
"X is a talented player, and he has been good for our ball club, so somehow you have to fit him back in," the second-year Hoosiers coach said. "I don't know if I'll start him or bring him off the bench. A lot of that has to do with once he warms up, is it good to start him instead of him sitting over there coming off cold? There's just a lot of intangible things that come into when players get hurt.
"I can relate back to when I came back (after back surgery his senior year at Indiana), the coach (Bob Knight) never sat me down. I played every minute of the game. I never came out of the game. That's just how much he trusted where I was at the time.
"A lot of that's going to be on X, too. I've got to feel good. I don't want to mess up what chemistry we do have, but he is still a big piece to what we do. He is a game-changer to me. So if he is good to go, I've got to feel like I've got to put him back in there, and we've got to play off of him and see where we are."
If Johnson is not healthy enough to return this season, there is a small chance he could obtain a medical redshirt and come back next year. NCAA rules require those applying for medical redshirts to have played no more than 30% of their team's games. Johnson has played in 11 games this season, meaning Indiana would have to play at least 37 for the point guard to be eligible. That would require the Hoosiers to play six games combined between the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament.