Trayce Jackson-Davis has made it clear what he wants from fellow Hoosier forward Miller Kopp.
“I’m so angry if he doesn’t shoot it,” Jackson-Davis said. “Every time he touches it I want the ball up. Every single time.”
Kopp knows shooting is his role for the Hoosiers. When opposing teams tilt their defense toward the All-American Jackson-Davis in the post, kick-out passes will come to the 6-foot-7 fifth-year senior on the perimeter. He knows they will, because Jackson-Davis tells him every chance he gets.
“(I’m) just finding my angles and making myself open so that Trayce can find me,” Kopp said after making 4 of 5 3s in a 71-68 win over Illinois on Feb. 18. “He always says to me, ‘Be ready, be ready, be ready.’ Every time. Literally every time-out, ‘Be ready, be ready.’ ”
Kopp came to Indiana from Northwestern prior to last season, part of coach Mike Woodson’s revamping of the roster to allow for better spacing around Jackson-Davis. He only made 36% of his 3s last season but had knocked down 45% this season entering No. 3 seed Indiana’s Big Ten Tournament opener against sixth-seeded Maryland late Friday.
That prolific performance from deep has made teams pay for leaving him to double-team Jackson-Davis, so much so he has gone through a few dry spells because opponents decide they have to mark him at all times.
“Everybody has to play a role and when you have shots, you have to be ready to knock them down,” Woodson said. “For some reason, he’s not getting a lot of shots because they are not leaving him. And I wouldn’t leave him, either.”
Kopp is nearing the end of a lengthy career – three seasons at Northwestern before his two with the Hoosiers – in which he has set a record for Big Ten games played (99) and tied the Division I mark for conference games played, a record he shares with former Purdue guard and Indianapolis native Eric Hunter Jr.
“I’m just playing free,” said Kopp, who scores 7.9 points per contest. “You can’t control a lot of what happens in the game, but you can control your mindset and how you think of things and how you respond.”