Indiana’s men’s basketball team will open the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York this fall with a semifinal matchup against defending national champion Connecticut at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19, the Hoosiers announced Monday.
Broadcast information will be announced later.
The winner of the game will play again at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, against the winner of the other semifinal, between Louisville and Texas. The losers of the semifinals will play a third-place game at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.
The Huskies went 31-8 last season and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the same seed as the Hoosiers received. But while IU fell in the second round to fifth-seeded Miami (Florida), the Huskies rolled through the tournament, winning all six games by at least 13 points on the way to their fifth national championship, all since 1999. The total matches Indiana’s five titles and was the first under current coach Dan Hurley.
The game will be the 11th between the teams and the third straight in New York. IU won 57-54 at the Jimmy V Classic in December 2019. UConn leads the series 6-4. The Huskies beat the Hoosiers 59-58 in the Empire Classic title game in 2013.
The matchup against UConn is one of the marquee games of IU’s non-conference schedule, joining a clash at Assembly Hall with presumptive preseason No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 16.
Purdue volleyball players wins silver
Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball incoming freshman Peter Soczewka earned the beach volleyball silver medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games last week in Black Rock, Trinidad and Tobago.
Soczewka and his partner Rob Morgan beat a team from Rwanda in the group stage, then topped pairs from Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia before falling to Canada’s Oliver Toomes and Andon Kiriakou in the gold-medal match. Soczewka’s duo did not lose a set prior to the gold-medal match.
Mastodons golfer contends in IcelandPurdue Fort Wayne women’s golfer Anna Olafsdottir placed sixth with a total score of 6-over 290 across four rounds in the Iceland National Championship in Garabær, Iceland.
Olafsdottir, a senior, shot 73-74-72-71 on the par-71 course and notched a front-nine 33 in the final round.
The Kopavogur, Iceland, native also competed for her home country in the European Ladies’ Team Championship in Finland in July. Iceland finished 13th in that event.