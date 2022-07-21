Jordan Hulls thought he would play several more years of professional basketball.
Already a nine-year veteran of pro basketball who had played for teams in four countries, the 2009 Indiana Mr. Basketball had every intention of continuing his career into his mid-30s. Then, his alma mater called. After promoting recruiting and team coordinator Brian Walsh to assistant coach in April following the departure of former assistant Dane Fife, second-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson was looking for someone to take Walsh’s old spot. Would the third-leading 3-point shooter in Hoosiers history be interested in returning to Bloomington?
“For me, (my playing career) was something if I was going to give it up, it would have to be for a situation to come back home, that’s really the only way that I would ever do that,” said Hulls, 32, who played for Indiana from 2009 to 2013 and helped the Hoosiers to a pair of Sweet 16 appearances and the 2013 Big Ten championship. “After going through the process ... it was something I just couldn’t pass up.”
Hulls was announced as the program’s new team and recruiting coordinator May 9. In that role, the former Bloomington South star will manage Indiana’s recruiting operation, helping put together visits and staying in contact with recruits. Walsh said the staff’s philosophy is to get recruits to Bloomington and into meetings with Woodson, where the head coach can act as the “closer.” Hulls will play a crucial role. There will also be times during the summer when NCAA rules allow him to be on the court with IU’s current players as an extra coach.
His unofficial job is more specific: use his connections within the Indiana high school and AAU scenes to help the Hoosiers once again become a go-to destination for in-state talent.
One coaching connection Hulls will have immediately is with his former Hoosiers teammate, Matt Roth. The pair played together for three years in Bloomington and Roth attended the same church as Hulls’ family. Now, Roth is the new head coach at Blackhawk Christian.
“He’s got the ability to form those relationships with high school coaches in all the different regions of the state,” Roth said of Hulls. “He wants to get back to making an impact and a splash in Fort Wayne, which, as an IU guy myself, is a welcome presence in the market.”
Hulls joins the Hoosiers mid-rebuild after a series of down seasons, a position with which he is familiar. When Hulls entered Indiana in 2009, the Hoosiers were coming off arguably the worst season in program history, a 6-25 slog in then-coach Tom Crean’s first season. At the time, he said, “Being a part of bringing the program back to what it used to be appeals to me.”
Hulls helped the Hoosiers climb from 10-21 in his freshman season to 29-7 and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in his senior season. The current Hoosiers don’t have quite as far to travel – they made the NCAA Tournament last season, after all – but it’s Hulls job to find the next group of players committed to building the program.
“For me it’s kind of just instilling, like, this place, when this gets going, it gets going,” Hulls said. “There’s really no place you’d rather be playing basketball, and just trying to instill that.”
Hulls already has connections on the AAU circuit through the JH1 Elite Adidas-affiliated program he oversees, and he will have an easy living-room pitch when he talks to in-state talent. He’s been in their shoes and done almost everything they’re trying to do.
“His story, growing up right there in the backyard of Assembly Hall, having that lifelong childhood dream of being a Hoosier, playing in the Big Ten and playing for a Big Ten championship and then ultimately playing in the NCAA Tournament, his ability to go step by step of being able to achieve all those goals can really relate and sell what Indiana basketball can be to a high schooler who’s making their college decisions,” Roth said.
“He’s so competitive, he’s going to want to make a splash and be able to put IU back in the ballpark of every big-name guy (in Indiana). He’s competitive and he wants that challenge. I think it’ll be fun to see him use his story and be able to sell that to fellow Indiana kids who are up and coming through the high-school ranks.”